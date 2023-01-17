Submit Release
FW: Traffic Alert I 89 Williston Area

I 89 Has been reopened back to two lanes.

 

From: Bushway, Andrea
Sent: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 9:00 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert I 89 Williston Area

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston VSP

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 southbound mile marker 88 in Williston is down to one lane due to a head on collision.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

 

