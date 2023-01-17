New training program offers cannabis certificates
A big part of our college’s mission is to respond to the industry skill needs of our region.”THE DALLES, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re considering a cannabis career, or your profession involves the emerging cannabis industry in other ways, Columbia Gorge Community College now offers the skills for success.
— Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, CGCC president
The college is adding three cannabis certificates providing job skills training for what Business Wire describes as one of the fastest growing industries in America.
That growth is seen throughout the Mid-Columbia region, where dispensaries and cannabis farms have blossomed following changes to state laws in Oregon and Washington.
Columbia Gorge Community College is partnering with Green Flower, a national leader in cannabis education, to offer in-demand programs covering advanced dispensary associate skills training, cannabis manufacturing, and cultivation.
“A big part of our college’s mission is to respond to the industry skill needs of our region,” noted Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, CGCC president. “Now that cannabis cultivation has become part of our region’s economy, we need to provide essential skills not only for new entrepreneurs but for consumers and anyone whose careers intersect with the cannabis industry.”
“The Columbia River Gorge and surrounding areas are popular for cannabis cultivation and production, and as such, are in need of highly trained employees and entrepreneurs,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Vice President of Higher Education. “Like other highly regulated industries, the need to have expertise in material handling, quality control, patient care, security, transportation, horticulture and more is vital to the success of all aspects of the industry, and all things people will learn in these courses. Green Flower is honored to partner with Columbia Gorge Community College to offer these courses, and we’re excited to begin offering them to the public.”
Each fully online certificate program lasts eight weeks. Students may register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $800 and are now open for enrollment.
Columbia Gorge Community College
With campuses in Hood River and The Dalles, Columbia Gorge Community College is the only public, two-year institution of higher education in the Columbia Gorge. Founded in 1977, CGCC offers transfer degrees and certificates in a variety of careers.
Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is an industry leader in cannabis education, offering consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry. Green Flower's content and technology platform is used by universities and colleges across the country, providing customized learning and compliance solutions.
