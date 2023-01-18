Announcing Anchor Partners at FFA 2023 and expanded Call for Applications of the FFA Awards
For this seventh edition FFA is delighted to welcome back Cargill as its Title Partner.SINGAPORE, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Food Asia will now host its seventh edition in Singapore on 16-17 May 2023. The event will see Dr Ismahane Elouafi, Chief Scientist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as the Guest of Honour. At FFA, attendees gain strategic insights through fireside chats, debates, keynote speeches and unparalleled networking opportunities to engage with industry experts, thought leaders, academia, investors and entrepreneurs.
Driven by increased urbanization and growing middle-income consumers Asia presents opportunities for stronger, more sustainable economic growth and development. With the support of its partners over the past six years, FFA has empowered over 70 early-stage start-ups from APAC by providing them with a unique platform to present their cutting-edge innovations and has distributed over US$ 1 million in awards.
For this seventh edition FFA will put the spotlight on the latest innovations creating a secure, sustainable agri-food system and is delighted to welcome back Cargill as its Title Partner.
“Cargill is delighted to return as Title Partner of Future Food Asia for the third year running. The experience from our previous sponsorships has proven FFA to be a strong enabler for agri-companies like ours to strengthen our innovation and digital growth engines through collaboration with early stage start-ups. Cargill’s global size, scale and diversity of businesses puts us in a strong position to be at the centre of discussions at FFA. We are very much looking forward to bringing our unique insights to collectively address the pressing challenges within the region’s dynamic food and agri-sector,” says Ross Hamou-Jennings, Chair of Cargill Asia-Pacific.
This edition will see the introduction of two Roundtables with participation from leading Chief Technology Officers and Chief Sustainability Officers to convene on unlocking game changing innovation and make investments that strengthen the sector and increase its capacity to provide solutions to not only feed the planet but feed it sustainably.
Dr. Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler Group says “It is becoming more imperative that we explore collaborative solutions to Asia's most pressing food system challenges, with the intention of harnessing access to shared resources and ideas outside of a corporation's area of expertise. The roundtables will facilitate constructive engagement between key decision makers from leading food corporations so we can unlock solutions and innovate together in a broader, inclusive way. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity here to tackle the current fragmented landscape through an ecosystems approach, where we develop a community of practice to share learnings and capacity building from the top-down within a corporation. We look forward to closely working with the FFA team for this exciting new addition to the event this year!”
Joining Cargill and Buhler as anchor partners is the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s lead public research agency. Cargill and A*STAR will also be forming the jury for the FFA Award.
Call for Applications
FFA2023 will be held this May as a 2 day in-person conference in Singapore. Ten finalists from APAC selected after an extensive assessment process by the FFA jury will showcase their innovations and compete for the US$100,000 grand prize. Startups eligible for this award must have completed proof of concept.
Agrifoodtech has matured and beyond just the rising investment dollars there are solutions native to regions outside of APAC that have strong potential to tap into this market and expand into this region. Keeping in mind the large market opportunity on offer in this region ID Capital is introducing an additional award track for startups from outside of APAC. Such startups must have proof of commercial viability and concrete plans to expand into APAC. This first-ever ‘Gateway to Asia’ award will expedite their expansion here with support from ID Capital in strategy and business development in the region.
Applications for both awards are now open at https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa2023/
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. It focuses on the Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, it has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector.
For further enquiries please write to ffaa@idcapital.com.sg
About Cargill
Cargill helps the world’s food system work for you. We connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients and families with daily essentials—from the foods they eat to the floors they walk on. Our 155,000 team members around the world innovate with purpose, empowering our partners and communities as we work to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.
From feed that reduces methane emissions to waste-based renewable fuels, the possibilities are boundless. But our values remain the same. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing. It’s how we’ve met the needs of the people we call neighbors and the planet we call home for 157 years—and how we’ll do so for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.
About BUHLER GROUP
Bühler is driven by its purpose of creating innovations for a better world, balancing the needs of economy, humanity, and nature. As a relevant solution partner for the food and mobility industries, Bühler is committed to have solutions ready to multiply by 2025 at the latest that will reduce energy, waste, and water by 50% in its customers’ value chains. Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies as they cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured using parts produced with Bühler technology. Countless people wear eyeglasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines – all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, Bühler is in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business. Bühler contributes to safely feeding the world and is doing its part to protect the climate, producing solutions that make cars, buildings, and machinery more energy efficient.
Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2021, some 12,500 employees generated a turnover of CHF 2.7 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 103 service stations, 30 manufacturing sites, and Application & Training Centers in 24 countries.
www.buhlergroup.com
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
