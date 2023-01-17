AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) Award Winner Stanley Film Awards

SK

NOSF

AP23

6th selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival. Best Unproduced Script.

Keep up the amazing work! Share this amazing news!”
— Film Freeway
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations!

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)

Award Winner Feature Script

Stanley Film Awards

January 17, 2023

"You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!
We're so happy for you and all your success.
Keep up the amazing work!
Share this amazing news!" - FILM FREEWAY

More Film Freeway nods:

"AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA" (http://Lulu.com) was just selected by @4D_FilmFest


AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)
Selected
Swedish International Film Festival

Accolades for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA announced by Film Freeway from Sydney, Rome, Bali, and India.
Order copies on Lulu.com.

We have worked with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., to raise over $50,000 in general operating support from 330 donors or about $7,000 per year: We appreciate every single donation as always.
https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support

American Phantasmagoria
By Daniel P Quinn,
Designed by Kevin Kramer.
Now on sale (Lulu.com).

Since 12/20 we won an astonishing 40 Film Freeway Awards or  Certificates for 4 projects; Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in Berlin and Rome.  AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) in Rome and Bali; DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in Paris/Milan and SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in New Orleans & Philadelphia to cite several examples. 

ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here

You just read:

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) Award Winner Stanley Film Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) Award Winner Stanley Film Awards
New Years Awards for ArtsPR and Daniel P Quinn announced by Film Freeway for 2023
Audience roars for State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine @ NJPAC  on 12/18/22
View All Stories From This Author