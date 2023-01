AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) Award Winner Stanley Film Awards

SK NOSF AP23

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congratulations!AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)Award Winner Feature ScriptStanley Film AwardsJanuary 17, 2023"You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!We're so happy for you and all your success.Keep up the amazing work!Share this amazing news!" - FILM FREEWAYMore Film Freeway nods:"AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA" ( http://Lulu.com ) was just selected by @4D_FilmFestAMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com)SelectedSwedish International Film FestivalAccolades for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA announced by Film Freeway from Sydney, Rome, Bali, and India.Order copies on Lulu.com.We have worked with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., to raise over $50,000 in general operating support from 330 donors or about $7,000 per year: We appreciate every single donation as always.American PhantasmagoriaBy Daniel P Quinn,Designed by Kevin Kramer.Now on sale (Lulu.com).Since 12/20 we won an astonishing 40 Film Freeway Awards or Certificates for 4 projects; Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) in Berlin and Rome. AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) in Rome and Bali; DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS in Paris/Milan and SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! in New Orleans & Philadelphia to cite several examples.ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104