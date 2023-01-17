Non-Profit Hoodies4Healing Foundation is Featured in Most Popular Houston Style Magazine

Hoodies4Healing spends Christmas morning serving the unhoused Hoodies4Healing Serves Unhoused Population with Hot Meals and Kindness Hoodies4Healing served delicious hot meals on Christmas morning

Hoodies4Healing’s goal is to become a bigger and better blessing to God’s children, the homeless, to help heal more people, and bring more hope to those who are deeply hurting.” — RoseMary Tucker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faith-filled, non-profit, Hoodies4Healing again catches the spotlight with an article featured in the acclaimed Houston Style Magazine. In honor of God and their dedication to the unhoused, Hoodies4Healing served over 30,000 since November 2020. The family-oriented team shows no signs of slowing down. As long as there is a need, they will consistently show up every Sunday. Their latest winter drive was to make sure everyone who came for food received a warm blanket as well.

On Christmas Day 2022, the Hoodies4Healing caravan arrived with all the fixings of a proper holiday meal, including turkey, rolls, wings, hot chocolate, and gourmet pasta. Lines of shining faces were eagerly waiting for the sumptuous meal. Founder and Presidential Award Winner, RoseMary Tucker knows that community and neighborhood support is essential to the success of Hoodies 4Healing. Houston is known for having a big heart, and she is thankful to Houston Style Magazine for helping them get out the word. As Houston’s most popular urban weekly newspaper publication, Houston Style Magazine serves the African American and Hispanic populations in the GMA. Its tenure spans over thirty-one years, along with its companion website, StyleMagazine.com.

Hoodies4Healing is a staple in the area, and they have not missed a Sunday serving hot meals and bringing essentials to Houston’s homeless. According to the founder, “Hoodies4Healing’s goal is to become a bigger and better blessing to God’s children, the homeless, to help heal more people, and bring more hope to those who are deeply hurting.”

They set up tent at 95 North Hamilton St., right across from the Star of Hope (1811 Ruiz St, Houston, TX 77002) in the adjacent parking lot from 8:30AM-10:30AM.

To make donations and to purchase merchandise such as hoodies or t-shirts that help this worthy cause, please be sure to stop by Blessties Boutique at 18039 Farm to Market Rd. 529 D, Cypress, TX 77433.

For more information, please contact RoseMary Tucker at phone: 346-462-1601 or Email: Hoodies4Healing@gmail.com or go to Website: www.Hoodies4Healing.com.

Hoodies4Healing Serves God's People to Show His Heart and Love for Them