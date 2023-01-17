ICARO™ and TV Azteca International Launch “AZTECA NOW” Streaming Platform for US Market in Spanish

A Free Ad-Supported AI-Driven Media App for US Distribution, and a Premium Subscription Service May Follow

We are very pleased to announce AZTECA NOW’s entry into the US Market, targeting one of the largest Spanish-speaking audiences in the world.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO

NEW YORK, NY, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO Media Group, Inc. (ICARO™), an AI Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) and media broadcast companies, and TV Azteca International, TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V., have launched the “AZTECA NOW” premium video app for smart devices, available in iOS and Android stores in the United States.

TV Azteca International’s audience of more than 100M viewers is one of the most widely-distributed premium video brands in the world. The “AZTECA NOW'' app will target a potential audience of more than 52.5M US residents for whom Spanish is their primary language, providing mobile access to TV Azteca International’s premium multi-vertical content. Award-winning titles include highly-acclaimed telenovelas such as "Siempre Tuya Acapulco," "Tanto Amor" and "Vivir a Destiempo," television series such as "Demencia," "Drenaje Profundo," and "Lucho en Familia," and movies such as "El Gavilan Pollero," "La Amargura de mi Raza," and "La Hija del Ministro."

“After the successful launch of the ‘AZTECA NOW’ app in 66 countries across Europe, Central America, the Caribbean and South America to a target audience of over 50M Spanish speaking subscribers, we are very pleased to announce AZTECA NOW’s entry into the US Market, targeting one of the largest Spanish-speaking audiences in the world,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “We are grateful to be working with the wonderful team at TV Azteca with the vision and confidence to expand the international reach of one of the best dynamic media apps with premium original content from Mexico.”

“We are very excited to be able to offer the Azteca Now app in the US market,” stated Jorge Gutiérrez, Paid TV Director for TV Azteca Internacional. “This is one of the most important milestones so far for this app partnership between Azteca and ICARO. I am sure that the thousands of hours of premium content we are offering will connect with American audiences.”

# # #

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico, Azteca Trece, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates Azteca Web, an Internet company for North American Spanish speakers. TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating shareholder value, contributing to build the middle class of the countries in which they operate and improving society through excellence. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. The companies include TV Azteca (www.tvazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.elektra.com.mx: www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (www.totalplayempresarial.com.mx). Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. However, the member companies share a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

