CEO OF FMLS, RANKED IN THE TOP 200 MOST POWERFUL AND INFLUENTIAL EXECUTIVES IN THE RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY
Atlanta-based Jeremy Crawford Moves up in Power Rankings working for the Fourth-largest MLS in the United States
Jeremy’s deep industry knowledge and passion for putting FMLS members and partners first makes this recognition even more meaningful.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest 2023 Swanepoel Power 200 rankings listed FMLS President and CEO Jeremy Crawford amongst the 200 most powerful and influential real estate executives in America.
Released in January each year, the SP 200 considers eight criteria and takes 10 T3 executives approximately 500 hours, following a deliberate detailed procedure and review of the eight criteria used. Crawford moved up nine spots from the 2022 rankings to reach number 102.
“This is an incredible achievement,” according to Steve Mapes, the Chief Business Officer of FMLS. “Jeremy’s deep industry knowledge and passion for putting FMLS members and partners first makes this recognition even more meaningful,” Mapes concludes.
During 2022, Crawford navigated FMLS through unprecedented challenges, including the changing landscape of real estate caused by the pandemic. Quickly moving to make real estate more accessible through virtual and remote technologies, Crawford helped pivot the organization to a robust growth mode through new partnerships and data share agreements.
This includes opening up a vast referral network and data sharing with other MLS’, including most of Florida, critical markets in Alabama and Tennessee, Colorado, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Latin America. Lockbox reciprocity between MLS’ was also added in 2022, making it easier for real estate agents and brokers to transact real estate throughout the region.
Crawford has been at the helm of FMLS since 2019 and has helped grow FMLS to become the fourth largest MLS in the country.
About FMLS:
First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) is the fourth largest MLS in the US. As Georgia’s largest, it serves nearly 60,000 brokers and agents in their home state. FMLS also has an extensive partnership network of like-minded MLSs, with 110,000 additional real estate professionals sharing data and services across Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, and 14 other Latin American countries. Find out more at FirstMLS.com.
