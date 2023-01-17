Content Marketing World 2023 Call for Speakers Now Open
Are you passionate about content marketing and willing to share your knowledge, experience, and expertise with marketers from around the globe? The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) is looking for a diverse group of innovative and entertaining content marketing speakers to join the stage at Content Marketing World 2023.
The CMWorld 2023 Call For Speakers is now open! Apply here: https://cmi.media/CFS23
Content Marketing World 2023 is September 26-29 in an all new location, Washington, D.C. Now in its 13th year, CMWorld is the largest gathering of content marketers every year. CMI is looking for marketing thought leaders, enterprise brand marketers, successful practitioners, and agency innovators to help inspire and educate thousands of engaged attendees from around the world.
CMI aims to pack the CMWorld agenda with keynotes, sessions, workshops, and industry masterclasses, containing practical advice, detailed case studies, creative storytelling, new inspiration, and the latest trends in the content marketing space. Our goal at CMI is to send attendees back to the office invigorated and armed with the latest tools and tactics to help them do better, smarter, more successful work.
If you are interested in speaking at CMWorld, you MUST include a video sample and use the online submission form.
Here are a few more tips if you want to stand out from the other submissions:
-Be original: Sessions should be original and relevant to today’s marketers. We know that many professionals speak at other events, but we ask that you customize your talk for our audience.
-Innovative ideas with actionable takeaways: Attendees want to leave your session with actionable takeaways. Every year, the most highly ranked sessions are the ones that help attendees take new ideas back to their teams.
-Real-world perspective: We love agencies and consultants, but co-presenting with a client gives you a much better chance of being selected because peers love to hear from peers.
-The future is now: Talk about important future trends that marketers need to be thinking about and working on now.
The call for speakers ends March 19, 2023, at 11:59pm ET. NO LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
For questions regarding speaker submission, email: cmi_speakers@informa.com (Please note speaker submissions will not be accepted at this email address; use the submission form to apply).
For more information on Content Marketing World 2023 visit ContentMarketingWorld.com
About Content Marketing Institute
Content Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, ContentTECH Summit, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa Connect. To learn more, visit www.contentmarketinginstitute.com.
Amanda Subler
