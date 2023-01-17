Clutch Solution's Brandendo Acquires AfterShock Enterprises
Brandendo is excited to announce the acquisition of Aftershock Enterprises.MESA, AZ, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandendo is excited to announce the acquisition of Aftershock Enterprises. The acquisition will bring on an experienced team with a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the digital and traditional marketing space. Brandendo's CEO and Clutch Solution's CMO Matt Brandenburg is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group and looks forward to seeing the company grow and succeed under the Brandendo umbrella. Josh Norris will be taking on the role of Brandendo's COO and will be working with the Brandendo team on a day-to-day basis.
Brandendo CEO Matt Brandenburg said Monday, "I could not be more excited to work hand in hand with Josh and his team in an official manner. 2023 will be a big year for Brandendo, and with the support of our parent company Clutch Solutions we look forward to many more announcements in the very near future."
