JELLY ACADEMY PARTNERS WITH THE PROFESSIONAL SALES ACADEMY TO INTRODUCE NEW B2B SALES SPECIALIST PROGRAM
Sandro Verrelli, CEO of CPSA
Shane Gibson and Jelly Academy partner up to create a brand new, intensive B2B sales program accredited by the Canadian Professional Sales Association.
Sales is in the top 5 hardest positions for companies to fill, 75% report difficulty finding qualified candidates. The B2B Sales Specialist program answers this challenge for candidates and employers.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jelly Academy has partnered with sales author and trainer Shane Gibson, Founder of the Professional Sales Academy, to introduce the B2B Sales Specialist Program. Accredited by the CPSA (Canadian Professional Sales Association), the curriculum is aligned with the core competency framework for sales developed in partnership with industry leaders across Canada.
The complete online course contains 13 modules including: ‘Future-Proof Your B2B Sales Career’, ‘Targeting the Right Clients’, ‘Prospecting 2.0’, ‘LinkedIn for Sales Fundamentals’, and ‘Strategic Sales Planning’. The all-inclusive program—and first of its kind to include CPSA Membership, Certification, and exam costs in tuition—includes 19.5 hours of instruction and 13 hours of self-directed coursework.
Walking away as “verified” B2B Sales Specialists, students will join the industry that just made Randstad Canada’s list of top 10 most in-demand marketing skills of 2023. Successful graduates will gain the advanced knowledge required to qualify for their Certified Sales Professional (CSP) or Certified Sales Associate (CSA) designation, another top trending certification for 2023 (Randstad Canada). Sales is among the top five hardest positions for companies to fill with 75% of companies reporting difficulty finding qualified candidates.
Shane Gibson is a sales author, keynote speaker, and trainer who has delivered seminars to over 200,000 people on stages on five continents on sales performance. “This program is based upon best practices, sales processes and insights that we have implemented with leading B2B sales organizations globally.” Shane says. “The B2B Sales Specialist (Certification) Program covers key soft skills, sales strategy and social selling skills required to succeed today and in the future.”
“The revenue engine – the sales function – of leading Canadian organizations are adapting to powerful economic and social trends that are rapidly separating the best from the rest,” says Sandro Verrelli, President & CEO of the Canadian Professional Sales Association. “We believe that selling well is the catalyst for the economic and social well-being of all Canadians.” All students get a one-year membership in the Canadian Professional Sales Association.
The B2B Sales Specialist Program is hosted and managed by Jelly Academy, a Canadian leader in current and future-focused training, rapid reskilling, micro-training, digital skills training. Chris Penner from Jelly Academy, shares that “We are thrilled to be partnering with Shane Gibson on this course, and to have the program accredited via the CPSA. Jelly Academy is focused on putting together training programs that ultimately support individuals in developing skills to either gain promotions, or land a new job. This program is built to do just that.”
About The Brand
Jelly Academy is a digital marketing school based out of Vancouver, BC. Jelly Academy focuses on helping students upskill, reskill, and gain the necessary micro credentials to thrive in the world of digital marketing.
About the Canadian Professional Sales Association
Canadian sales professionals count on the CPSA to be their trusted partner in building knowledge and skills to optimize sales performance. From coast-to-coast across all industries, our 13,000+ members gain competitive advantage with proven learning resources, standards-based professional designations, a network of industry experts and community building events, and access to exclusive member privileges and benefits.
About Shane Gibson and the Professional Sales Academy
Shane Gibson, Founder of the Professional Sales Academy, is a sales performance speaker and author on B2B selling, social media marketing, and social selling who has addressed over 200,000 people on stages in North America, Southern Africa, India, Dubai, Malaysia and South America. Shane Gibson is #5 on the Forbes.com list of the Top 30 Social Salespeople in the World.
