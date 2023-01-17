New ‘essentials’ book on organizational development now available for entrepreneurs, professionals, and career switchers

Organizational Development Essentials is a book on the evolving discipline of OD and the process of implementing an intervention under it Ankur Mithal, author of Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is excited to announce the launch of a new book on the upcoming and emerging discipline of organizational development. Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by business professional and entrepreneur Ankur Mithal is a compact but comprehensive manual for professionals, entrepreneurs, and people in leading positions in any organization to adopt a systematic and strategic approach to change.

Ankur Mithal explains the term organizational development (OD), its significance, relevance, and misconceptions about it. “People often mistake organizational development for change management or human resource management but it is quite different from them. OD is about bringing systematic and long-term change into the organization until it is embedded into the system,” comments Ankur.

The book progresses with detailed explanations of the 5 stages of OD interventions - Entry, Diagnosis, Implementation, Evaluation, and Institutionalization. These stages are vividly explained with the help of tried-and-tested techniques and real-world examples.

This book is a perfect fit for students who have to choose a career path as it demonstrates what an OD practitioner’s role looks like. It also lists the ethical dilemmas that they might face. As OD is a relatively new discipline and not many people are aware of the career opportunities in the field, the book will be a great primer for people wanting to switch careers. For the ones who want to bring about long-term change in their organizations, it will act as a manual.

Shelly Nice, Adjunct Professor at Southern New Hampshire University, reviewed the book and said, “As an MBA professor that teaches courses on Organizational Change Management, I found this book to be particularly interesting and resourceful. Not only was the content concise and clear, but it was also perfectly detailed and thorough enough to complement any undergraduate or graduate course in organizational change management strategy or just general business management. It’s also the perfect resource for a professionals newly appointed to management positions—regardless of the job level or corporate size. It provides specific action items on how to approach change, the very steps that I teach in my courses. Very impressed with this book and I will be recommending it to my graduate students.”

Rodolfo Biasca, Professor of Economics at Purdue University Global found this book useful for undergraduate and graduate students and a valuable resource for Organizational Development and Organizational Behavior courses. “This book uses a general model of planned change like the Quality management framework: Entry, Diagnosis, Implementation, Evaluation, and Institutionalization. The model allows the reader to understand each phase of the OD process. It also includes a useful OD proposal in section 4.4,” says Rodolfo.

This book is part of Vibrant Publisher’s Self-Learning Management series. What makes the book a self-learning guide is an easy-to-understand language and online resources like downloadable templates. The templates include a sample OD Proposal, Competency evaluation chart, Single intervention tracker, OD intervention tracker, etc.

Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is now available for readers on Vibrant Publishers’ website, Amazon and Ingram.

About the Author

Ankur Mithal is a widely experienced business professional. In over 15 years with Standard Chartered Bank, he worked in Sales, Project Management as well as Operations, operating out of Kolkata, Delhi, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Singapore at different points and leading cross-border multicultural teams. Thereafter, in the BPO industry, he led delivery for leading clients of IBM Daksh and HCL BPO. He was involved in a number of improvement interventions in the BPO industry that straddled the disciplines of Organizational Development as well as Quality which created interest and enabled him to learn about them.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

