Global Economist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy Tapped by Digital.DAVOS to Discuss Africa and African Americans Economic Growth
The Digital.DAVOS Conference, held Jan. 16-19, draws innovators and thought leaders in BioTech, FinTech, and blockchain to offer solutions to today's problems.
My Alpha Fraternity Brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated when economic rights became one of his platforms. Digital.DAVOS allowed me to continue his legacy of global peace and economics.”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Economist and Philanthropist Dr. E. Lance McCarthy known as Dr. Lance was tapped to speak and moderate for a Digital.DAVOS panel from a remote location during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland on Day 2 of the multi-day conference.
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Digital.DAVOS re-opened on the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. "My Alpha Fraternity Brother Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated when economic rights became one of his platforms," said Dr. Lance. "It was an honor to speak at Digial.DAVOS on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and to continue King's legacy of global peace and economics."
The significance of January 17 is the designation of The National Day of Racial Healing observed the day after #MLK Day to continue to bridge divides and rebuild communities and trust. The day was launched in 2017.
Dr. Lance led an impressive panel, conducted virtually, titled "African and African American Solutions to Economic Growth Through Fintech." Panelists are thought leaders and disruptors in the tech world, Bright Enabulele for Oduwacoin, Vincent Berry II for African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Angel Rich for CreditRich, and Divine for Solvent.
"Third World Africa and African Urban America have the same problems and solutions. Poverty can be eradicated by access to fintech through any mobile device," said Dr. Lance. "There are platforms developed by my esteemed panelists that can create a global economic empowerment to those of African descent. "
Since 2018, Digital.Davos has welcomed presidents, prime ministers, CEOs, Fortune 100 billionaires, and A-list celebrities. Global innovators and thought leaders in BioTech, FinTech, blockchain, and beyond discuss responses and real solutions to today's problems.
About Dr E. Lance McCarthy aka Dr. Lance
An internationally recognized economist and sought-after investment advisor, with a specialty in urban development, Dr. E. Lance McCarthy served as a White House Advisor for two U.S. Presidents and was the advisor for President Clinton’s Economic Conversion Task Force.
His lectures have been heard from the White House to Harvard, the United Nations, and the Ted Talk stage. Dr. McCarthy assists non-profit organizations, churches, corporations, professional athletes and cities with its economic development and financing plans. His public policy research, Fortune 100 experience, entrepreneurial endeavors and non-profit initiatives provide insight into our nation’s pressing problems. Dr. McCarthy is the economic advisor to the George Floyd Foundation.
As a Wall Street Consultant, he launched Reveal Global 1000 Consulting, an 8a Innovation Tech firm with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Drone Development, Cyber Warfare and Defense Technology Innovation.
Dr. McCarthy serves as an Adjunct Professor of Economics, Faith-Based Financing, and Economic Consultant to All Nations University in Canada and Ghana, West Africa. His clients span across Australia, Israel, Switzerland, Germany, Qatar, and other countries.
The Black Silicon Valley Co-Founder Dr. McCarthy established a 10,000 sq. ft. state of the art technology center digital campus focused on minority tech firm development. In a call to action to the civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, Dr. McCarthy co-founded Ferguson 1000 Jobs, an initiative to create jobs in the community. His visionary solutions and empowerment strategies focus on Blacks and Technology. He partnered with a fintech company to develop programs to reduce recidivism and facilitate successful transitions for formerly incarcerated individuals.
Dr. McCarthy authored the best-selling book, “Wall Street to the Hood: The Blueprint for Economic Empowerment," that gives proven solutions for rebuilding Urban America. His economic development work strengthens communities to prosper and grow.
