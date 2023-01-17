Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches CEIA™ Program for Environmental and Sustainability Leaders
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications launches Certified Environmental Impact Assessment (CEIA™) program to train environmental leaders in EIASINGAPORE, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com) is pleased to announce the launch of a new program and designation for environmental and sustainability leaders - Certified Environmental Impact Assessment Manager (CEIA™). This certified program, available through on-demand and live training, will train environmental and sustainability leaders to conduct comprehensive assessments of the environmental impact of proposed projects and improve their environmental impact management processes while reducing any negative impacts on the environment.
By the end of this program, participants will attain the Certified Environmental Impact Assessment Manager (CEIA™) designation, which can be leveraged to boost their professional credentials and demonstrate their skills as an effective Environmental Impact Assessment leader.
Program Overview
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a critical process in ensuring sustainable development and protecting the environment. A recent study by the United Nations shows that companies who have adopted EIA processes can reduce their environmental impact and improve their sustainability performance. Global companies today including BP, Shell, and Total have all adopted EIA processes into their organization to ensure sustainable development and reduce their environmental impact.
This Certified Environmental Impact Assessment Manager (CEIA™) program will take participants through the EIA process and provide key insights on conducting comprehensive assessments of the environmental impact of proposed projects by harnessing best practices used by global companies today. Participants will learn how to use analytical models to better prepare for potential environmental impacts, while ensuring accurate environmental impact management processes to build a resilient environmental program. They will discover how to leverage the latest tools to turn environmental data into informed decisions for improved environmental impact management. Throughout the program, participants will be taught how to incorporate EIA into their organization’s risk assessment and design an effective Environment Management Plan that can help your organization to offset or reduce any adverse environmental impacts to their initiatives.
Global Recognition
On successful completion of the program, participants will attain their Certified Environmental Impact Assessment Manager (CEIA™) designation that can be added to their professional credentials. This globally recognized certification endorses their skills as a fully qualified Environmental Leader with expertise in environmental impact assessments, environmental management, and data analysis.
This trademarked certification is governed and maintained by Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, and it is fully accredited and certified by CPD worldwide as conforming to Continuing Professional Principles
Key Skills Participants Will Gain
Empowering and insightful, participants will acquire the following key skills including:
• EIA Report Preparation
• Environmental Risk Mitigation
• Conducting EIA Review
• Impact Evaluation Process
• Environmental Risk Assessment
• Environmental Planning
• Environmental Management Systems
• Environmental Policy
• Public Stakeholder Engagement
• Environment Management Plans (EMP)
• International Environmental Compliance
• Environmental Performance Measurement
• Environmental Monitoring and Auditing
Registration Details
This program is available through live training or through on-demand.
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-environmental-impact-assessment-manager-ceia-2
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/certified-environmental-impact-assessment-manager-ceia-1
