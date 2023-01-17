Dentulu and OralDNA® Labs to Expand Nationwide Access to At-Home Salivary Testing of Harmful Oral Pathogens
Home Testing w/ Referrals to Dental Offices within Dentulu's Network
Collection kits will be shipped directly to patients, dental professionals, and others in response to increased evidence of harmful oral-systemic connections
We are excited to be working with Dentulu on expanding access to care with this innovative and comprehensive model!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the leading Teledentistry network and two-time Cellerant “Best of Class Teledentistry Technology” winner is teaming with OralDNA® Labs - worldwide leader in Salivary Diagnostics to expand salivary testing technology to millions of at-risk patients across the United States. Using Dentulu’s Teledentistry platform and nationwide network of Teledentists, Dentulu is aiming to provide patients with greater access to life saving salivary diagnostics with the convenience of at-home ordering and self-collection. This program combines Dentulu’s dental network and comprehensive Teledentistry software with OralDNA® Lab’s popular risk assessment tests. Collection kits will be shipped directly to patients, dental professionals, and others interested in the oral-systemic connection and returned for testing in OralDNA® Lab’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facility.
— George Hoedeman, CEO of OralDNA® Labs
Growing consensus in both scientific research and academia has established the oral systemic connection and the importance of the oral biome to general health. Salivary testing has played a critical role in identifying harmful bacteria linked to chronic conditions such as Dementia/Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart attack, stroke, and other serious diseases. Imbalances in dangerous pathogens are known to cause inflammation, first in the oral cavity and subsequently throughout the entire body, usually undetected for decades without proper testing and treatment. Patients undergoing joint replacement, heart transplants, suffering from diabetes and those with certain cancers are especially at risk with chronic imbalances of certain pathogens that affect the inflammatory cascades systemically.
“Both Dentulu and OralDNA® recognize the tremendous opportunity to help improve the oral health and quality of life of patients through salivary testing and we are eager to expand access to millions of patients from the comfort of their own homes,” explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu. “We are proud to be working with OralDNA® Labs, a worldwide leader in salivary testing, and dentists across the nation to help not only identify dangerous pathogens but also provide innovative treatment recommendations to help address them. Local dental and medical professionals are joining our mission to save lives and adopt a preventative approach of early identification and treatment helping bridge the medical and dental gaps.”
Dentulu has established innovative marketing channels with companies like Walgreens and LG televisions to provide new ways for patients to experience Teledentistry and access to dental services. Patients can access Dentulu Teledentists on their mobile phones, tablets, computers, and even smart televisions where they will be able to request a salivary test which will be ordered by a dentist or physician and sent directly to their home. Licensed Dentists and care coordinators are available to review the results of the Oral Health Test with patients who are also encouraged to share their test results with their regular dentists and physicians. Teledentistry has the potential to provide tremendous savings to the health care system by shifting to a preventative approach in combating oral and systemic health problems with increasing evidence of a Mouth-Body connection.
“We are excited to be working with Dentulu on expanding access to care with this innovative and comprehensive model”, said George Hoedeman, CEO of OralDNA® Labs. “Early testing and monitoring of oral microbiome and genetic risk factors will improve health by personalizing dental and medical services, use of oral care products, and lifestyle choices.”
The two companies expect to begin the program in January of 2023.
_________________________
Dentulu is a dental technology company with a nationwide Teledentistry network helping provide innovative dental solutions to patients across the United States. They are the inventor of the MouthCam consumer intra-oral camera and operate the world’s most comprehensive HIPAA compliant Teledentistry platform. Dentulu provides an ecosystem that allows patients, dental professionals, and vendors to connect, communicate, and collaborate. Additional information is available at https://www.dentulu.com
OralDNA® Labs is a pioneer and worldwide leader in salivary diagnostics and is an integrated diagnostics and digital health company focusing on infectious agents and human genetics. Its mission is to help healthcare providers treat, heal, and inspire oral health through salivary diagnostics. It currently serves over 2,500 health care provider locations in 1,500 US cities across all 50 states and internationally. Additional information available at oraldna.com
Amanda Seaton
aseaton@oraldna.com
855-ORALDNA
Dr. Arash Hakhamian
Dentulu Inc
+1 888-905-0226
arash@dentulu.com