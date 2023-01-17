Submit Release
Chandler PD is looking for Felicity Garcia, 20-years-old, 5' 3" tall, 100 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Michael Myers t-shirt (giving the middle finger), black pants, and unknown shoes. Felicity was last seen at her home, near Dobson Rd and Galveston St., on 1/14 at 3 p.m., by her mother. Felicity left her home, on foot, to meet with people she may have met on social media. Felicity suffers from seizures, has a traumatic brain injury, functions at the level of a 10-year-old, and requires daily medication. If you have any information or have seen Felicity, please contact Chandler PD.

Silver Alert - Felicity Garcia ACTIVE

