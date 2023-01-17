Censinet Announces Sean Lara as Chief Revenue Officer
Healthcare Industry Veteran Will Lead Company’s Efforts to Scale Cyber Risk Management Offering to Solve Critical Cybersecurity Challenges for Customers
The attack surface for cyber threats in healthcare has never been larger or more visible, and our solution aligns both providers and vendors in the effective and efficient management of that risk.”BOSTON, MA, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, announced today that Sean Lara has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Sean brings decades of experience in commercial leadership, business development, and strategic partnerships to Censinet’s established executive team, and will lead efforts to accelerate the company’s already impressive growth. He has served as a senior commercial leader at multiple healthcare technology companies, where he oversaw go-to-market strategy and execution at scale.
— Sean Lara, Chief Revenue Officer at Censinet
“Sean brings a true ‘servant’s heart’ to Censinet to help hospitals and health systems solve the hardest, most critical cybersecurity issues that threaten patient safety,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “His tremendous track record and deep industry experience across multiple successful technology startups will help drive exponential scale in Censinet’s footprint as we enter our next phase of hyper-growth.”
Sean has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, spanning consulting, business services, and technology companies. Most recently, Sean has held senior roles at several high-growth startups across a variety of healthcare domains, including patient engagement, clinical documentation integrity, and AI-driven automation. In these roles, Sean drove nearly 5x growth in new bookings in a single year and led a successful exit to private equity. Previously, Sean held key positions in new product development, strategic planning, and business development at the Advisory Board Company, a best practice research and technology company serving hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and abroad. Sean earned his BA in Communication from the University of California, San Diego.
“I am privileged to be joining Censinet at such a critical juncture,” said Sean Lara, Chief Revenue Officer at Censinet. “The attack surface for cyber threats in healthcare has never been larger or more visible, and our solution aligns both providers and vendors in the effective and efficient management of that risk. I look forward to bringing our message to market and building upon the team’s success to date.”
To learn more about Sean Lara and other members of the Censinet leadership team, please visit https://www.censinet.com/leadership-team/
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
