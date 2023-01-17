SYNCPLIFY INC. RELEASED VERSION 6 OF ITS FLAGSHIP SOFTWARE

Syncplify Inc.

Syncplify has released Syncplify Server! V6.

This version is a monumental step forward as our software evolves from Windows-only to full-fledged cross-platform compatibility.”
— Fjodr Soyevskji, CTO

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., an award-winning, secure and managed file transfer software development company, has just released the long-anticipated version 6 of Syncplify Server!

Syncplify Server! V6 is the first cross-platform server. The software is now available for Windows and Linux, running natively on both x86 and ARM processor architectures. File transfer speed has increased six-fold from the previous version, and resource consumption has decreased significantly. All the while maintaining and even increasing the global level of security.

The scripting language has now been made uniform to SyncJS, developed by the Syncplify team and based on ECMA5.1 JavaScript. The new scripting language is powerful and easy to use and shared by all Syncplify software programs.

The most visible changes are the completely redesigned Admin, SuperAdmin, and WebClient interfaces, with powerful new features and greater ease of use, along with a brand-new Customer Portal through which our customers can flexibly manage their own profile, software licenses, and subscriptions.

This is, without a doubt, the largest development effort Syncplify has ever undertaken, and we are proud of the result and hopeful that it will be well-received by our loyal existing customers as well as by new ones.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is an established and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions, providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with top-tier security programs (to date, Syncplify.me Server! has no known vulnerability filed in the NVE database [operated by NIST, which includes MITRE’s CVE database]).

Elena Zvidrina
Syncplify Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

SYNCPLIFY INC. RELEASED VERSION 6 OF ITS FLAGSHIP SOFTWARE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Elena Zvidrina
Syncplify Inc.
Company/Organization
Syncplify, Inc.
2711 Centerville Rd. Suite 400
Wilmington, Delaware, 19808
United States
4156179097
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
SYNCPLIFY INC. RELEASED VERSION 6 OF ITS FLAGSHIP SOFTWARE
SYNCPLIFY INC. HAS RELEASED SYNCPLIFY.ME WEBCLIENT!
SYNCPLIFY.ME AFT! V3.0 SUPPORTS LINUX ON ARM
View All Stories From This Author