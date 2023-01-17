SYNCPLIFY INC. RELEASED VERSION 6 OF ITS FLAGSHIP SOFTWARE

Syncplify Inc.

Syncplify has released Syncplify Server! V6.

This version is a monumental step forward as our software evolves from Windows-only to full-fledged cross-platform compatibility.” — Fjodr Soyevskji, CTO

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., an award-winning, secure and managed file transfer software development company, has just released the long-anticipated version 6 of Syncplify Server!

Syncplify Server! V6 is the first cross-platform server. The software is now available for Windows and Linux, running natively on both x86 and ARM processor architectures. File transfer speed has increased six-fold from the previous version, and resource consumption has decreased significantly. All the while maintaining and even increasing the global level of security.

The scripting language has now been made uniform to SyncJS, developed by the Syncplify team and based on ECMA5.1 JavaScript. The new scripting language is powerful and easy to use and shared by all Syncplify software programs.

The most visible changes are the completely redesigned Admin, SuperAdmin, and WebClient interfaces, with powerful new features and greater ease of use, along with a brand-new Customer Portal through which our customers can flexibly manage their own profile, software licenses, and subscriptions.

This is, without a doubt, the largest development effort Syncplify has ever undertaken, and we are proud of the result and hopeful that it will be well-received by our loyal existing customers as well as by new ones.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is an established and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions, providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with top-tier security programs (to date, Syncplify.me Server! has no known vulnerability filed in the NVE database [operated by NIST, which includes MITRE’s CVE database]).