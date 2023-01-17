McCann's Roofing and Construction is Awarded Edmond Oklahoma's Best Roofing Company
It's an honor to recognize our teams' continued hard work and dedication to excellence.”EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, McCann’s Roofing and Construction became the winner of the Best Roofer Award. The award recognizes companies who continually invest in the training and education of their personnel.
— Shay Brown
"It's an honor to recognize our teams' continued hard work and dedication to excellence," says Shay Brown, CEO at McCann’s Roofing. "It makes me proud to see our values hold strong when it comes to craftsmanship and customer service."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
McCann’s Roofing has moved into a new, larger office in Edmond Oklahoma.
Their website has been renovated.
McCann's has also increased their team size to help coordinate at the jobsite.
About McCann’s: McCann's Roofing is a roofing contractor based in Edmond Oklahoma and the overall Oklahoma City area. With work experience since 1995 in the roofing industry. McCann’s Roofing's mission is to bring back old-school craftsmanship to the roofing industry and help Oklahoma homeowners shield their homes from the elements.
