SCUTI AND ALTERVERSE OFFER GAMERS AN EVOLUTION IN SHOPPING IN THE METAVERSE
Scuti, the world’s first Rewarded Marketplace for Gamers, partners with Sky City’s Metaverse to bring an unparalleled commerce experience to players
Scuti is an integral partner for AlterVerse to gain even more momentum in building a global shopping marketplace within the Metaverse economy.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the Gamers’ Marketplace, has partnered with AlterVerse to create the next evolution in shopping for its Sky City Metaverse. Scuti has designed a new-world virtual shopping experience that makes any object or billboard interactive and shoppable.
— Scot Kinney, CEO, AlterVerse
Players can interact with any commercial item or service in Sky City. Clicking on any object brings to life a Scuti kiosk, which slides open to allow the user to discover and buy any of the products available from the Scuti Marketplace. Once the purchase is complete, the kiosk disappears, allowing the player to continue their journey, uninterrupted. With each purchase, players earn Scuti$ rewards, which they can exchange for AlterVerse ACE tokens, to make any in-world digital purchases.
Scuti and AlterVerse are redefining the digital billboard experience in games – adding rewarded shopping for players and a full funnel experience for brands.
AlterVerse’s list of vendor partners include companies in many different categories such as fashion, health & wellness, fitness, food, apparel, gaming, entertainment, and more. With the Scuti integration, AlterVerse provides brands with cutting-edge tools to engage, reward, and sell directly to every player…who can now ‘live their favorite brands’ virtually.
AlterVerse is a futuristic, free-to-play, gen3 Metaverse gaming experience. Under development for several years, using Unreal Engine 5.1, AlterVerse players can buy land, shop, socialize, gather resources, craft phygital collectibles, and play to earn in many ways.
Scot Kinney, CEO of AlterVerse says, “Scuti is an integral partner for AlterVerse to gain even more momentum in building a global shopping marketplace within the Metaverse economy.”
Scuti will allow users to purchase curated products directly from inside AlterVerse, while earning up to 5% of the retail price back for every purchase in the form of Scuti$ rewards. Scuti$™ are interoperable across all game experiences and devices. Players can earn and spend Scuti$ across any connected experiences, exchanging their Scuti$™ rewards for native game currency to make in-game purchases, NFT-tied items, or to purchase physical products and services from the Scuti marketplace.
“Forward-thinking brands are creating their Metaverse strategies and experiences now.” said Marc Fonzetti, Scuti CRO & CMO, “Scuti is excited to partner with AlterVerse to evolve the Web3 shopping experience to allow every player to purchase physical products directly from their experience. This collaboration will allow players to shop from Sky City vendors and earn Scuti$ rewards they can spend in the AlterVerse experience to fuel their digital life. Brands are more important to the Metaverse than ever before.”
Scuti and AlterVerse are also partnering with GameMaster, the ultimate gaming competition hosted by Wil Wheaton, to create an exciting experience around the upcoming TV show, premiering this Spring.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the Gamers’ Marketplace and pioneer in rewarded gCommerce, accessed through video games and metaverses connected to the Scuti Network. Scuti provides players direct access to curated products, promotional offers, and exciting rewards, which can be redeemed for in-game virtual items, exchanged for native currency, or to purchase any physical goods in the Scuti catalog.
Scuti was built by the creators of in-game advertising, and video game industry veterans from Blizzard, Epic, Zynga, EA and Microsoft Games Studio. Scuti is a portfolio company of Fasanara Capital group investment house. Fasanara Capital is a boutique alternative asset manager offering access to various inventive multi-asset capacity-constrained niche products. The fund manages approximately $3.0 billion in assets. For more information, visit: https://www.scuti.games.
