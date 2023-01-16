Submit Release
$1,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To Location Of Man Reported Missing From Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing to ask for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing last week in Somerset County.

Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.

A 2004 gold Dodge Durango belonging to Fields has been located at the Deal Island Wildlife Nature Preserve in Somerset County.  The vehicle’s exterior was covered in mud, and there was blood located in the vehicle.  It has been processed by the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division. Fields is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Initial and follow up searches of the area have been conducted utilizing assets from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police.

Through the course of the investigation it has been learned the vehicle associated with Fields was operated on Deal Island Road and the surrounding areas between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023.

If you reside in the area and have surveillance footage, investigators are asking you to review the footage and contact investigators should you observe Fields or his vehicle during the time frame previously mentioned.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack 443-260-3700 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the location of Fields. Callers may remain anonymous.

     Dequan Javon Fields

        

                               Photos of 2004 gold Dodge Durango

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

 

 

 

 

