Spex•Crete™ Supplies Lightweight Additive to Source One Flooring, Inc. for 400,000 sf Renovation Job in Washington, D.C.
Spex•Crete™ is supplying Spex•Lite® 6724 Ultra Light Filler Beads to Source One Flooring, Inc. for a 400,000+ square foot building renovation project in D.C.
Source One is very grateful for the work on this project by the Spex•Crete™ team. We look forward to the future, continuing to configure new installation design methods with Spex•Crete™ products”WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments announced that it is supplying Spex•Lite® 6724 Ultra Light Filler Beads to Source One Flooring, Inc. for a 400,000+ square foot building renovation project in Washington, D.C.
— Mr. Charles Bandy III, Source One Flooring, Inc.
This large metropolitan renovation project came with many challenging opportunities that needed to be overcome that few flooring contractors have the ability to manage. Jeff Shine, Z. Abbas and Charles Bandy III of Source One Flooring, Inc. were willing and able to take on a project of this magnitude to solve their client’s needs and bring innovative lightweight floor leveling solutions to the industry. Source One and its vendor partners have proven a best practice installation system for lightweight floor leveling solution for large renovation projects in congested urban environment.
During the design phase of this project, Mr. Bandy contacted Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments and presented a flooring challenge. Mr. Bandy needed a lightweight flooring solution to stay within the flooring dead load weight specification for his project. Source One Flooring required a lightweight deep fill product that had a compressive strength profile of ~1,000 psi and a density range from 62-66 pounds per cubic foot. From its portfolio of lightweight flooring solutions, the Spex•Crete™ team presented Spex•Lite® 6724 to Mr. Bandy and his team.
Spex•Lite® 6724 is an ultra lightweight additive for self-leveling underlayments. The benefits of mixing Spex•Lite® 6724 into the self-leveling underlayment are that it significantly decreases the system weight, doesn’t add to water demand of the system and provides an easy to handle, lightweight deep fill flooring underlayment that can adapt instantly to the varying depths and obstructions. For this project, Mr. Bandy used Spex•Lite® 6724 with Uzin NC 157, a self-leveling underlayment with indoor air quality advantages, and achieved a ~50% weight reduction of the self-leveler. This reduction of flooring dead load put the lightweight underlayment system back in specification.
Working on such a large renovation project required a lot of logistics coordination. On-site storage was limited, delivery windows were tight, and many other contractors were working in the building simultaneously. The Spex•Crete™ team worked closely with Mr. Bandy to coordinate the delivery of the Spex•Lite® 6724, and the Source One Flooring team managed the installation in sections as they became available. Due to the jobsite restrictions, the lightweight flooring underlayment of Spex•Lite® 6724 and Uzin NC 157 was barrel mixed, placed and gauge raked to the appropriate depths. Once the lightweight underlayment system was placed and ready to top, the Source One Flooring Team capped it with a layer of Uzin NC 157.
Reflecting on the project, Mr. Bandy commented: “Spex•Crete™ has supported this project with a tremendous amount of effort! There were no restrictions on time for customer service, many late nights on the phone with representatives from Spex•Crete™ to make sure they fulfilled our needs. I cannot say enough about their customer support. One example being I needed an emergency delivery of Spex•Lite® 6724 Beads to the jobsite the next day. I knew this was a farfetched request, the possibility of Spex•Crete™ making this happen was slim to none. I had to try because the client (General Contractor) wanted this area installed. I spoke with Doug from Spex•Crete™ for less than five minutes, and within thirty minutes, Doug called me back with a plan to assist our team. Projects in the District of Columbia can have major logistical nightmares, but Doug with the assistance of his team undoubtedly will always look to serve their client.
Source One is very grateful for the work performance that was shown on this project by the Spex•Crete™ team. We look forward to the future, continuing to configure new installation design methods with Spex•Crete™ products on new projects”.
For more information, please contact David Schabel (dschabel@spexcrete.com). SpexCrete can be reached at 440-462-1500, M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.
About Source One Flooring, Inc.:
Source One Flooring is an innovative provider of commercial flooring solutions in the D.C. Metro area and beyond. Its vision is to redefine the flooring industry standards by delivering the highest level of contentment to its clients. Source One Flooring is committed to its founding principles of establishing relationships, delivering exceptional workmanship and strategic planning. Source One Flooring is proud to be recognized as one of the new leaders in the Flooring industry.
For more information about Source One Flooring. Inc, please visit the company’s website at: www.sourceonefloorinc.com or call 703-444-4600, M-F, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.
About Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments:
Spex•Crete™ is a custom formulator and supplier of Lightweight Flooring Underlayment Systems and Lightweight Additives. Core products include the Spex•Crete™ 350 SS ULU (Super-Set Ultra Lightweight Underlayment), Spex•Crete™ 70 (lightweight leveler), Spex•Crete™ 5000 SLU (Self-Leveling Underlayment), Spex•Crete™ 5000 W SLU (Wear Surface), Water Based Bonding Agent, and many lightweight additives such as the Spex•Crete™ G5 LWA (lightweight sand alternative) and Spex•Lite® 6724
(Ultra Lightweight Additive).
For more information, project support and purchases, please call the Spex•Crete™ Team at 440-462-1500 M-F, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST or visit www.SpexCrete.com.
David L Schabel
SpexCrete
+1 440-462-1500
dschabel@spexcrete.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube