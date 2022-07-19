Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments Announces the Release of its Next Generation Lightweight Additive
We are delighted to be able to offer this product to flooring underlayment suppliers and installers that improves their bottom line and benefits the flooring industry as a whole”WESTLAKE, OH, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments announced today that it has released its newest product, Spex•Crete G5 Lightweight Additive™.
Spex•Crete™ G5 Lightweight Additive™ is a patent-pending, mineral-based microbead product that is used to decrease the density of self-leveling underlayments. This unique, non-toxic particle provides excellent compressive strengths and workability when added to calcium aluminate, cementitious and/or gypsum-based products. Spex•Crete™ G5 Lightweight Additive™ incorporates very well into self-leveling products and provides a homogeneous mix that can be pumped, placed and finished with ease. Test results have indicated that surface profile may also show improvement.
Spex•Crete™’s Director and Product Development Manager Doug Gorski conveyed that the G5 Lightweight Additive has been in development for over a year. The primary benefit of the additive is the decreased density of the flooring system that allows for building rehabilitation/restoration flooring projects that require strict dead-load requirements (the dead load of a structure comprises its cured weight, usually measured in pounds per square foot) before it goes into service.
During the development phase, the product displayed substantial reduced drying time on self-leveling underlayment that allows tile, carpet and other finished flooring products to be installed faster. “Our customers have been asking for a pumpable, lightweight solution that provides high strengths,” said Spex•Crete™’s Business Development Manager Otto Miller. “We are delighted to be able to offer this product to flooring underlayment suppliers and installers that improves their bottom line and benefits the flooring industry as a whole”.
If all goes as planned, the Spex•Crete™ G5 Lightweight Additive is targeted to be available in Q4 2022.
For more information, please contact Doug Gorski (dgorski@spexcrete.com) or David Schabel (dschabel@spexcrete.com) by email or call 440-462-1500, M-F 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.
About Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments:
Spex•Crete™ is a custom formulator and supplier of lightweight additives and flooring underlayment products. Core products include the Spex•Crete™ 350 ULU (Ultra Lightweight Underlayment), Spex•Crete™ 350 SS (Super-Set), Spex•Crete™ 5000 SLU (Self-Leveling Underlayment) and many lightweight additives.
For more information and technical data on Spex•Crete™ products, please visit the company’s website at: www.SpexCrete.com or call 440-462-1500 M-F, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.
Doug Gorski - Director
Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments
+1 440-462-1500
dgorski@spexcrete.com
