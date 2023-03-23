Fordson Concrete Uses Spex•Crete™ 70 Lightweight Floor Leveler for Apartment Restoration
Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments Supplies Fordson Concrete its Lightweight Self Leveler for Apartment Restoration Project in Cleveland, OH.
The Spex•Crete™ 70 is about 30% lighter than traditional gypsum levelers and it still provides an impressive 4,000 psi compressive strength with a smooth level finish.”WESTLAKE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments announced that it provided its Spex•Crete™ 70 Lightweight Self-Leveling Underlayment and its Water Based Bonding Agent to Fordson Concrete for an apartment restoration project. The apartment had received some damage and needed to be brought up about 3/4". The project had a quick-turn around window and needed a lightweight self leveler, so the Fordson Concrete team called Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments for the Spex•Crete™ 70 Lightweight Self-Leveling Underlayment ideal for restoration projects.
After preparing the floor, the Fordson Team applied the Spex•Crete™ Water Based Bonding Agent to the plywood substrate. The Spex•Crete™ Water Based Bonding Agent is VOC compliant, comes ready to use without site dilution required, and allows overlays to be applied as soon as dry to the touch (~1 hour) or delayed for up to 7 days to account for any jobsite delays. The Fordson Concrete team was prepared for the project and had everything staged and ready to go once the primer was dry to the touch.
The Forson Concrete team barrel mixed the Spex•Crete™ 70, a super lightweight self leveler that only adds ~4.5 pounds deadload per square foot at 3/4" depth. Even though it is super lightweight, it boasts an impressive 4,000 psi compressive strength! It is also shrinkage compensated, which makes it an ideal lightweight self leveling underlayment for floor restoration projects.
Once the Spex•Crete™ 70 was mixed, the Fordson Concrete Team used a gauge rake to ensure the proper depth of 3/4" was achieved. The coverage was spot on thanks to the precise measurements taken by Doug Ford when he was bidding the job and the yield of the Spex•Crete™ 70. The project was completed efficiently without any challenges.
The lightweight factor of the Spex•Crete™ 70 made it an ideal choice for this particular project because it was advantageous from an architectural/engineering deadload perspective. The Spex•Crete™ 70 is about 30% lighter than traditional gypsum levelers and it still provides an impressive 4,000 psi compressive strength with a smooth level finish. It is an easy to use leveler with quick and easy cleanup. Using Spex•Crete™ lightweight flooring solution products, the installation crew at Fordson Concrete completed this apartment restoration project in Cleveland professionally and efficiently from start to finish.
For more information, please contact David Schabel (dschabel@spexcrete.com). SpexCrete can be reached at 440-462-1500, M-F 8:00AM - 5:00PM EST.
About Fordson Concrete:
Fordson Concrete is a third generation family run concrete business with a reputation for quality work on Cleveland's West Side. Fordson uses quality products with proven durability in every single project, providing its clients with remarkable results that will leave a lasting impression. Fordson's attention to detail and innovative designs are what makes Fordson prominent in the concrete industry and we've partnered with some of NEO's most prestigious builders who share our values of high level service and quality.
For more information about Fordson Concrete, please visit the company's website at: https://www.concreationsbyfordson.com/ or call 440-666-2278, M-F, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST.
About Spex•Crete™ Commercial Underlayments:
Spex•Crete™ is a custom formulator and supplier of Lightweight Flooring Underlayment Systems and Lightweight Additives. Core products include the Spex•Crete™ 350 SS ULU (Super-Set Ultra Lightweight Underlayment), Spex•Crete™ 70 (lightweight self-leveler), Spex•Crete™ 5000 SLU (Self-Leveling Underlayment), Spex•Crete™ 5000 W SLU (Wear Surface), Water Based Bonding Agent, and many lightweight additives such as the Spex•Crete™ G5 LWA (lightweight sand alternative) and Spex•Lite® 6724 (Ultra Lightweight Additive).
For more information, project support and purchases, please call the Spex•Crete™ Team at 440-462-1500 M-F, 8:00AM – 5:00PM EST or visit www.SpexCrete.com.
