MASTER P AND SNOOP DOGG CELEBRATE DIVERSITY FOR MLK DAY WITH SNOOP CEREAL AT POST

In time for Dr.King Day, Master P and Snoop celebrate diversity with Snoop Cereal at Post.
"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made sacrifices to create opportunities that many of us can benefit from today. We are dream chasers because of him."”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAPPY MLK DAY Snoop Dogg and Master P are the first black-owned cereal company with a national distribution deal. Post Brands believed in the vision and partnered with Broadus Foods on its mission to add diversity to the breakfast foods category. Snoop Cereal has three new flavors hitting grocery store shelves nationwide in June of 2023: Fruity Hoopz, Cinnamon Toasteez, and Frosted Drizzlers. The cereal brand character is Captain Ace, aka The Kobe of Cereal.
The two icons make history as they build a family brand and create economic empowerment. Percy Miller says, "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made sacrifices to create opportunities that many of us can benefit from today. We are dream chasers because of him, and we think outside the box. We've come a long way; we're not just consumers.
Master P and Snoop came together to start Broadus Foods in honor of Snoop's Mother. Master P has been in the grocery business with other ventures, but Broadus Foods is the duo's collaboration. Look for Broadus foods in the breakfast aisle in your grocery store.
We're producers and owners of companies and family brands. For more information, go to SnoopCereal.com and BroadusFoods.com.
About Broadus Foods
BROADUS FOODS is more than a family-owned food product company; it’s a movement to make a difference in the lives of families and communities. We stand for integrity, hard work, and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality. Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop’s legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities.
Broadus Foods Founder Calvin Broadus and CEO Percy Miller are committed to inspiring economic empowerment by adding diversity to the grocery stores industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands. The culture has crowned the two iconic legends, “Kings of Breakfast Foods,” for the world-famous Mama Snoop breakfast foods consisting of cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup.
