Alleset Announces New Sustainable Medical Product Portfolio
This new product line, ECO2, incorporates a proprietary material formulation allowing the product to biodegrade in biologically active landfills.FLOWERY BRANCH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alleset announces the introduction of its new sustainable product portfolio. This product line, part of their ECO2 range, uses an innovative material formulation which allows the product to biodegrade in a biologically active landfill.
Alleset is committed to providing sustainable products which reduce their impact on the environment. This launch represents the first phase of the new portfolio, which will be released in stages. Included in the first group are basins and trays, back table and mayo stand covers, ring basin liners, room turn around kits, equipment covers and fluid irrigation pouches for surgical drapes, all designed to meet the required performance attributes with the added benefit of enhanced biodegradation.
The ECO2 range will offer products that prioritize the safety of healthcare professionals, patients, and equipment without the negative impact on the environment.
Alleset, together with their parent company, Global Resources International, is dedicated to strategically advancing their sustainability initiatives, investing time in true product solutions which solve global environmental problems and create a more sustainable future. For decades, GRI has incorporated sustainable processes into their manufacturing facilities, reducing the environmental impact and corporate carbon footprint. Their industrial division, Eastern Technologies Inc. (ETI), has developed and manufactured eco-friendly protective apparel products under the tradenames of OREX™and PolyZolv™ for over 17 years. These sustainable products have directly eliminated more than 10 million pounds of materials from landfills. ETI’s PureBlue™ apparel portfolio, introduced to the food service industry in 2016, incorporates a proprietary formulation which enhances product biodegradation when placed in a biologically active landfill.
Founded in 2000, Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI) is a privately held US corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products, and protective solutions. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions which enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.
Alleset remains true to their vision to improve the quality of life by encompassing their mantra of THINK.MAKE.PROTECT. through continuously providing high quality products and services to their global community. To learn more: https://alleset.com
