Global Resources International, Inc Announces New Sustainable Medical Product Portfolio
This new product line, ECO2, incorporates a proprietary material formulation allowing the product to biodegrade in biologically active landfills.FLOWERY BRANCH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Resources International announces the introduction of its new sustainable product portfolio. This product line, part of their ECO2 range, uses an innovative material formulation which allows the product to biodegrade in a biologically active landfill.
GRI is committed to providing sustainable products which reduce their impact on the environment. This launch represents the first phase of the new portfolio, which will be released in stages. Included in the first group are basins and trays, back table and mayo stand covers, ring basin liners, room turn around kits, equipment covers and fluid irrigation pouches for surgical drapes, all designed to meet the required performance attributes with the added benefit of enhanced biodegradation.
The ECO2 range will offer products that prioritize the safety of healthcare professionals, patients, and equipment without the negative impact on the environment.
GRI is committed to strategically advancing their sustainability initiatives, investing time in true product solutions which solve global environmental problems and create a more sustainable future. For decades, they have incorporated sustainable processes into their manufacturing facilities, reducing the environmental impact and corporate carbon footprint. Their nuclear division, ETI, has developed and manufactured eco-friendly protective apparel products under the tradenames of Orex™, PolySolv™ and PureBlue™ for over ten years. The first two sustainable products have removed over 17 million pounds of materials from landfills while the PureBlue™ industrial apparel portfolio incorporates a proprietary formulation which enhances product biodegradation when placed in a biologically active landfill.
Founded in 2000, Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI) is a privately held US corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products, and protective solutions. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions which enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.
Olivia Cooley
Alleset
+1 470-892-4696
ocooley@alleset.com