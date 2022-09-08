Submit Release
Global Resources International, Inc Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint and Adds Additional Warehouse Capacity

Global Resources International announces the expansion of their US based production and warehouse facilities.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Resources International announces the expansion of their US based production and warehouse facilities. This includes a new, state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot warehouse and an extensive, four-fold increase in their medical procedure tray manufacturing footprint located at their corporate headquarters near Atlanta, GA. These new facilities position the organization to better serve their North America healthcare customers and strengthen their domestic supply chain to better support their growing customer demand.

Founded in 2000, Global Resources International, Inc. (GRI) is a privately held US corporation and a leading provider of comprehensive contract manufacturing services, medical devices, industrial products, and protective solutions. From their metropolitan Atlanta headquarters in Flowery Branch, GA and global operations, they collaborate with their clients to develop and deliver value engineered solutions which enhance and optimize the client's capability to create a positive impact on their business proposition.

GRI has developed an extensive manufacturing, distribution and sales network with facilities strategically located on three continents. Their global footprint provides a flexible approach to servicing customers anywhere in the world. They are a leading manufacturer of medical devices due to their continual commitment to expand their global presences and capabilities. GRI operates with the fundamental belief that its future prosperity is directly linked to the long-term prosperity of its clients.


GRI remains true to their vision to improve the quality of life by encompassing their mantra of THINK.MAKE.PROTECT. through continuously providing high quality products and services to their global community. To learn more: http://gri-usa.com/

