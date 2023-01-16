Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Meetings with Malaysian Leaders, 16 January 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had an audience with His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara today. Minister Balakrishnan also met Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

During the audience, His Majesty and Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Malaysia, and our commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Zambry took stock of the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral relationship. They noted the good progress on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project and looked forward to the commencement of passenger services by end-2026. The Ministers also discussed how both countries could expand bilateral collaboration, including into new areas such as the digital and green economies. Minister Balakrishnan invited Minister Zambry to make an official visit to Singapore soon.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JANUARY 2023

Photos Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s audience with His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara, 16 January 2023

Photos Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Photos Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s meeting with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, 16 January 2023

Photos Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

