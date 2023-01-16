Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,996 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Meetings with Malaysian Leaders, 16 January 2023

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had an audience with His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara today. Minister Balakrishnan also met Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

 

During the audience, His Majesty and Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Malaysia, and our commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

 

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Zambry took stock of the Singapore-Malaysia bilateral relationship. They noted the good progress on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project and looked forward to the commencement of passenger services by end-2026. The Ministers also discussed how both countries could expand bilateral collaboration, including into new areas such as the digital and green economies. Minister Balakrishnan invited Minister Zambry to make an official visit to Singapore soon.

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 JANUARY 2023

.    .    .    .    .

 

Copy of 20230116142935_MFAL2568

Copy of 20230116143027_MFAL2581 (1)

Copy of 20230116145545_MFAL2594 (1)

Photos Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s audience with His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara, 16 January 2023

Photos Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

Copy of 20230116111159_MFAL2430

Copy of 20230116111615_MFAL2455 (1)

Copy of 20230116111645_MFAL2463 (1)

Photos Caption: Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s meeting with Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, 16 January 2023

Photos Credits: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Meetings with Malaysian Leaders, 16 January 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.