Sok Influencer PR Selects Skye’s the Limit Foundation as 2023 Pro-Bono Recipient
Agency will work with the human services nonprofit for six months to grow their brand awareness, refine messaging and support fundraising effortsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sok Influencer PR, a boutique marketing and public relations agency, announced today the selection of Skye’s the Limit Foundation as their pro-bono Marketing and PR support recipient. Inspired by the charity’s commitment to preventing trauma-related loss through peer support, art, and wilderness therapy, Sok Influencer PR will leverage their signature Influencer PR™ method to advance the foundation’s mission and growth.
Skye’s the Limit was founded in the light of the trauma-related overdose of 19-year-old Skye, a daughter, friend, and aspiring nurse. Skyes the Limit provides accessible community workshops to unite communities and to help young people combat the social isolation that can lead to substance abuse and suicide.
“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Skye’s the Limit Foundation,” said Andrea Sok, Founder and CEO, Sok Influencer PR. “The robust programming and community they have grown in such a short time is remarkable. We want to help Skye’s the Limit serve more youth and parents by increasing their awareness, reach, and funding support.”
Sok Influencer PR’s work will commence this month and continue through June, 2023. They will support Skye’s the Limit with strategy, storytelling, influencer marketing, brand messaging, media outreach, and community management.
“We are so grateful to have been selected by Sok Influencer PR,” said Keiko Ratcliffe. “The more we can spread Skye’s story, and the more knowledge we can spread about trauma and how to navigate a life with trauma, the more people we can educate and empower to ask for help.”
To learn more about Skye’s the Limit Foundation and their approach to understanding the challenges of mental illness, drug addiction, and trauma response visit www.skyesthelimit.org. To learn more about Sok Influencer PR visit www.sokinfluencerpr.com.
About Sok Influencer PR
Sok Influencer PR is a boutique firm rooted in storytelling. Working with nonprofits, startups, and small businesses, Sok Influencer PR helps brands and personalities develop their story and find the voices and vehicles to deliver that story in the most authentic way. For more information about their Influencer PR™ approach visit www.sokinfluencerpr.com.
About Skye’s the Limit
Skye’s the Limit is a 501c3 Public Charity that takes an integrated approach to prevent trauma-related substance overdose and suicide. Founded by Keiko Ratcliffe in honor of her daughter, Skye Gina Ratcliffe Pilato, who died of a trauma-related overdose on September 30, 2014. In her honor, Skye’s the Limit now educates on trauma response, harm reduction, and self-care in order to provide an environment for youth to speak out, express themselves, and ask for help. The charity foundation provides training to parents, teachers, and other adults on caring for youth impacted by trauma, and youth empowerment grows building community and peer support through visual arts, kayaking, and scholarships.
