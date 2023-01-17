Pure Pacific Unveils New Line of Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Clothing
Clothing is made from 50 percent organic cotton and 50 percent RPET (made from plastic bottles)PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Pacific has unveiled their new line of sustainable, eco-friendly clothing. The company uses recycled plastics, recycled cotton and sustainable fabrics to make the best clothing possible. They also donate portions of our profits to marine life conservation organizations and ocean clean-up programs. With great designs and a commitment to sustainability, Pure Pacific is leading the charge in eco-friendly fashion.
Plastic pollution in oceans is a huge environmental problem. Every year, millions of tons of plastic waste find its way into the world’s oceans and waterways, threatening marine life and ecosystems. According to National Geographic, "There are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris in the ocean. Of that mass, 269,000 tons float on the surface, while some four billion plastic microfibers per square kilometer litter the deep sea." To compound the issue, much of this plastic is non-biodegradable, which means it can remain in the environment for centuries, slowly poisoning animals and spreading toxic microplastics.
Pure Pacific was founded with the intent to clean up the world's oceans and preserve its marine life. They recognize the need to keep the oceans healthy and unpolluted, so they make sure their fashion is created using eco-friendly materials. It is their aim to use only the most ecologically beneficial textiles in their clothing. An awareness of the non-biodegradable nature of plastic sparks a commitment to reduce its impact on the environment and oceans. Pure Pacific reclaims discarded material in order to address this issue instead of contributing to it.
By using recycled plastics, and eco-friendly fabrics and donating proceeds from their clothing line to charities that help preserve marine life, Pure Pacific hopes to create a more sustainable future.
"Our goal is to be part of the solution when it comes to reducing plastic pollution, so we have made a conscious choice to only use environmentally friendly materials in all of our fashion items. We believe that making sustainable choices today will ensure a healthier tomorrow for marine life and ultimately help to protect our most precious resource," said a spokesperson for the company. "In response to this, we are working hard to teach our customers how important it is to use products that are good for the environment and to make changes in our industry."
Pure Pacific is a brand that celebrates the natural environment and gives back in a meaningful way. For every product purchased, the company donates a dollar to Ocean Cleanup, an innovative non-profit committed to protecting the ocean from plastic pollution. Founded in 2013, the team of dedicated professionals has grown significantly as people increasingly recognize the need for action on this issue. With a focus on harnessing science and technology to solve problems, their solutions have been successful and inspiring. Every dollar donated by Pure Pacific helps support these efforts to mitigate plastic pollution and make a lasting difference for generations to come.
Pure Pacific's new clothing line is a hit for those who share an appreciation of ocean life. Combining 50 percent organic cotton and 50 percent RPET (made from plastic bottles), the fabric is not just eco-friendly but incredibly soft. Using an environmentally conscious material and a strong aesthetic touch, Pure Pacific has created a line of clothing that sustainably allows people to express their love of the sea and all its creatures.
