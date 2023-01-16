RE: VT Route 125 in Ripton
The roadway is now back open (both lanes for travel).
Thank You
VT Route 125 in the area of 1815 in Ripton is closed (both lanes) due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
