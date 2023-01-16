Troop F Weekly Report 01-09 to 01-15-23

Incident Type: trespass

Date: 1/12/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint investigated a trespassing complaint in Patten. A man, who was issued a no trespassing notice, returned to the business and was disruptive to the other patrons. The man left before Cpl. Quint could arrive. He was later located at his residence and issued a criminal summons for criminal trespass. The man was told to not return to the business in the future.

Incident Type: WARRANT

Date: 1/9/2023

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was driving through Van Buren and observed a suspicious vehicle at residence that has been vacant for a long time. Tr. Desrosier stopped to investigate and found that the woman had permission from the homeowner to store some of her things in the garage. During a computer query of the woman, it was found she had three active warrants. The woman was arrested, could not post bail, and was brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/10/2023

Town: mars hill

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in Mars Hill when he recognized the driver of a vehicle and knew the man was suspended. Tr. Rider conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the suspended driver’s license. The man also had four warrants for his arrest and had bail conditions. The man was arrested for the warrants and brought to PIPD where he was able to post bail. He was issued criminal summonses for OAS and VCR.

Incident Type: FIREARM BY A FELON

Date: 1/12/2023

Town: woodland

Trooper: TR. RIDER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider went to an address in Woodland to serve a protection order on a man that he knew was a felon. The order had a weapons restriction clause and while serving the order a rifle was confiscated. The man was issued a criminal summons for possession of the weapon as a prohibited person and the rifle was confiscated.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 1/11/2023

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a vehicle with no inspection certificate. Tr. Castonguay turned around and the vehicle turned onto a different road and then into a private driveway. Tr. Castonguay pulled in behind them and after an investigation discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The man was issued a traffic summons for the inspection violation and a criminal summons for the OAS.

Incident Type: SPECIALTY TEAM – K9

Date: 1/12/2023

Town: Woodland

Trooper: Tr. Levesque & K9 rocco

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Levesque responded to Woodland for a K9 article search. K9 Rocco gave indication on a plastic tote indicating drugs were present. A search of the tote revealed a usable amount of methamphetamine.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL SPEED

Date: 1/10/2023

Town: I95 - Ludlow

Trooper: Tr. Sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia stopped a 22-year-old male on interstate 95 in Ludlow for speeding. The male was caught on radar at 122 MPH and was charged accordingly.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 1/14/2023

Town: ISLAND FALLS

Trooper: Tr. Saucier