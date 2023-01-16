CCHR Presents “Fallen Artists – Gone Too Soon” – A Look at Mental Health in the Arts
Quite apart from the devastation being spread within the ranks of artists themselves, we must not forget: Artists create the future of our culture.
This time of year, when we remember great contributors to the arts, please join us for an in-depth look at why so many luminaries fell before their time.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are invited to join the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for a complimentary seminar covering great artists over the decades and how we lost them before their time. Titled “Fallen Artists – Gone Too Soon”, this seminar should appeal to artists, parents, teachers, professionals in the entertainment industry as well as anyone interested in learning more about how such talented individuals could fall from such great heights into ruin and the common denominators that led to these tragedies.
Across a wide swath of time and a myriad of talents, artists such as Ernest Hemingway, Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain, France’s great writer Antonin Artaud, Jazz singer Billy Holiday, and many others, contemporary and past, will illustrate the same terrible tale of success turned to ruination by a sometimes hidden yet common cause.
The seminar will cover:
• Learning about the lives of some of the top performing artists in history.
• Becoming familiar with various treatments they had to undergo to continue their career.
• Finding out how artists today are treated.
• Discovering historical and contemporary facts about the field of mental health.
We often revere great artists and recognize in their music, their portrayals or their stories, the very fabric of what gives life its meaning and joy. Unfortunately, they are also human and subject to the same pitfalls as all of us. History also tells us, unfortunately, that they have often been an easy target for those who would profit from their vulnerabilities.
This promises to be a fascinating look into the lives of artists and the lessons to be learned from their choices. This live seminar will be held at the CCHR offices, located at 109 Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater from 5:30 to 7:00. Call (800) 782-2878 for more information or Click Here to register.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
