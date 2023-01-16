Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 336,738 in the last 365 days.

Alvarado: Remove barriers to opportunity for all

OLYMPIA—First-term lawmaker Rep. Emily Alvarado (D-Seattle) says she is focused on economic opportunity, bold action to address our housing crisis, and equity.  

“We need strong reforms to break down systemic injustices so that every family has what they need,” said Alvarado. “That starts with the basics of high-quality early learning and public schools, economic justice for working people, and affordable housing for all. While we may disagree on how to get to these common goals, I believe collaboration and bold action can bring real progress on these issues during this legislative session.” 

Alvarado is vice chair of two House committees—Housing and Local Government—while also serving on Capital Budget, which controls the state’s efforts to build schools, affordable housing, parks, and other infrastructure. 

“I encourage everyone back home to get informed and involved in their democracy this session,” Alvarado said. “You no longer have to take the day off to drive down to Olympia and back—there are more options than ever to learn about legislation, share your thoughts, meet virtually with lawmakers, and testify remotely in committee.”

###


You just read:

Alvarado: Remove barriers to opportunity for all

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.