Digital Commerce 360 Releases All-New Web Design & Customer Experience Report
Digital Commerce 360’s all-new 2023 Web Design & Customer Experience Report analyzes how retailers are innovating in web design to increase sales.CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Commerce 360’s research confirms that website design and functionality undoubtedly affect customer experience and sales. In fact, 23% of shoppers reported being “frustrated” with slow-loading sites—causing many retailers to invest in new designs and features to gain a competitive advantage.
The new 2023 Web Design & Customer Experience Report examines what shoppers want from an ecommerce website and what retailers are delivering. Check out shocking data and surprising new trends, like the rise of virtual shopping in the metaverse and the expanded use of augmented reality to show shoppers how clothes will fit them.
Key Facts:
• 39% of shoppers enjoy having their account stored and updated when shopping online
• 38% of shoppers say it’s crucial that they have the option to opt out of personalization
• 24.9% of Top 1000 retailers offer free shipping on returns
• The median share of web sales from mobile devices jumped to 57.8% in 2021
• 27% of online shoppers said retailers’ websites met their expectations in access to cart across devices
• 23% of online shoppers said retailers’ websites met their expectations in remembering selections and previously visited locations
• 98.7% of top online apparel sellers offer size guidance to shoppers
Included in the report:
• Data on the web features and functions used by North America’s Top 1000 online retailers
• Analysis of ecommerce site visits and the types of innovations these sites offer shoppers
• 20+ information-packed charts and graphs
• Study of Adobe’s acquisition of Figma
• Detailed shopper insights on online shopping preferences
• Analysis of the role of AI in customer service
For more commentary or a press copy of the report, please reach out to pr@digitalcommerce360.com.
If you would like to include our data in your reporting, please source Digital Commerce 360 and include our URL.
ABOUT DIGITAL COMMERCE 360 RESEARCH
Digital Commerce 360 Research tracks hundreds of metrics on thousands of online retail companies around the world, including critical data metrics like web sales and traffic, conversion rates, AOV and the technology providers that power their businesses. We publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, platforms, and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including reports, surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers meet their goals.
Allison Balow
Digital Commerce 360
+1 312-572-7002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube