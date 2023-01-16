Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference Convenes 16 Panel Discussions with Ministers and Experts
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference held between February 9-8, 2023 in Riyadh city will have on board 16 panel discussions attended by Saudi and international ministers, officials and experts; to discuss the global experiences in tax, zakat and customs, deliberate on the future of the digitalization of such sectors, facilitate trade and protect national security.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) is the patron of the conference, held under the theme "An Integrated Digital Ecosystem for Sustainable Economy and Improved Security". The panel discussion held on the first day is titled “Addressing the Shadow Economy Using Digital Solutions” and shall be attended by H.E. Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, with participation of H.E. the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Mr. Faisal F. Al-Ibrahim.
On Day 1, their Excellencies the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, and the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, Dr Kunio Mikuriya, will lead a Panel Discussion titled "An Investment-Friendly Logistics Environment (Transparency and Efficiency)".
At the session "Prosperity through a Safe and Efficient Transport System," Mr. Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), is slated to speak. WCO Director for Compliance and Facilitation Mr. Pranab Kumar Das, Deputy Governor for Security Affairs at ZATCA Mr. Abdullah Al-Naeem, CEO of Noon Mr. Faraz Khalid, Deputy Director of the National Information Center Mr. Mishari Al-Mishari, and VP for Operations at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority Dr Sami Al-Sager will all be present at the session on "The Role of Customs between Security and Trade Facilitation."
Session on "Zakat as a Form of Social Solidarity and its Contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals" are also scheduled for Day 1. The session will be attended by the Head of Sustainable Development's External Engagement and Secretary-General of the Steering Committee for Sustainable Development at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Zamil, H.H. the CEO of King Khalid Foundation Princess Nouf bint Mohammed bin Abdullah, the UNICEF Area Representative for the Gulf Mr. Eltayeb Adam, Deputy Minister for Social Security at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Sultan Al-Jorais, and Head of the Bahraini Zakat and Charity Fund Sheikh Salah Haider Hussein.
In a session titled “Taxpayer Awareness: An Essential Tool for Voluntary Compliance”, the Australian Counsellor and Permanent Representative at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development Mr. Robert Thomson will take part. His Excellency Eng. Suhail bin Muhammad Abanmi, Governor of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Ms. Pilar Jurado Borrego Director General of Spanish Customs and Excise Department and Mr. Raigo Uukkivi, Director General of Estonian Tax and Customs Board will be present at a session titled "Integration of Customs and Tax Operations: Benefits and Challenges.”
Day 2 of the conference will convene several prominent sessions, including "Trends and Challenges in Transfer Pricing," "Tax Incentives: The End or the Beginning," and "Authorized Economic Operator as a Supply Chain Tool." As well as a working paper on "E-Invoicing " and "Clearance within Two Hours."
Through the described panel discussions, ZATCA aims to share knowledge and perspectives among experts and professionals from all over the world. Another goal of the conference is to cement ties between the various stakeholders and interested parties. The workshops held at the sideline of the conference are highlighted as among the most important activities of the conference. There will be over 30 workshops aimed at educating the public about zakat, taxes, and customs in an effort to increase compliance and public awareness among taxpayers and customers. This includes importers, exporters, academics, and all other interested parties.
