DiscoverU Health Creating Greater Access to Healthcare for Uninsured and Underinsured Populations

Recognizing that systemic racism is the fabric of the American healthcare system, so we've created a NEW system focused on health equity and equality for black and brown people.” — Pamgrace Gachenge, Founder DiscoverU Health

LAUREL, MD, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to changing the standard of healthcare, DiscoverU Health has created an environment where health and wellness are accessible to everyone with one goal in mind – bridging the health equity gap. To reach this goal, DiscoverU Health seeks to address critical barriers to health, including rising healthcare costs, the economic downturn, erosion of employer-based insurance, cutbacks to public programs, and lack of access to healthcare providers.

Launched in August of 2018 by first-generation Kenyan American Pamgrace Gachenge, membership-based DiscoverU Health is a NURSE-led healthcare management firm that provides inclusive Concierge Medicine to Pediatrics and Adults designed to create a seamless, end-to-end experience and eliminates the inefficiencies afflicting today's healthcare system. In addition, DiscoverU Health specializes in “bringing care to you” by offering convenient virtual and home-based medical services and is working to build an inclusive network offering solutions to unlock healthcare's potential and improve the experience for members and their families.

Since becoming Executive Director in 2020, Gachenge has secured projected revenues of $20 million, launched primary care services, and established primary care and acute care partnerships with Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing Facilities, and Rehabilitation Centers. In addition, Gachenge increased revenue by 10% in her first year with the new “Practitioners on Call” program, providing the community with home-based primary care for the senior population.

DiscoverU Health is re-imaging healthcare NOW, changing the health narrative and experience for entrepreneurs and individuals. We understand that systemic racism is the fabric of the American healthcare system, so we've created a NEW system with health equity and equality for black and brown people while being a leading healthcare provider for entrepreneurs and individuals in the greater Washington, DC, metropolitan area. Follow our journey as we become the leading national provider of choice. Pamgrace Gachenge, Founder DiscoverU Health

In addition to the previously mentioned, DiscoverU Health is especially committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs, small business owners, essential workers, and individuals who may not otherwise have access to affordable care are taken care of. As a DiscoverU Health member, patients have access to Primary Care, Urgent Care, Chronic Care, Mental Care, Sexual Health, Women’s Health Care, Dermatology Care, Dental, Vision, Labs, and so much more.

ABOUT DISCOVERU HEATH

DiscoverU Health is changing the standard of healthcare by creating an environment where health and wellness are accessible to everyone. The goal at DiscoverU Health is to bridge the health equity gap by addressing critical barriers to health, including rising healthcare costs, economic downturn, the erosion of employer-based insurance, cutbacks to public programs, and the lack of access to healthcare providers. Internal Medicine, Family Practice, Geriatric Medicine Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, and Advisors at DiscoverU Health provide and ensure the utmost standard of quality care. Our services are perfect for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and essential workers or individuals.