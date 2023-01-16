Submit Release
VT Route 125 in Ripton

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven VSP

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 125 in the area of 1815 in Ripton is closed (both lanes) due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

MICHELLE BULGER

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER II

VSP WILLISTON

2777 ST. GEORGE RD WILLISTON, VT 05495

PHONE: 802.878.7111/ FAX: 802.878.3173

 

VT Route 125 in Ripton

