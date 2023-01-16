Dr. Robert Renteria Looks Back on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Legacy
by Fran Briggs
Dr. King made remarkable strides toward eradicating racial inequities. However, as long as there are social disparities, his dream is not fully realized. Dr. Renteria is working towards this end.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fought for equality for all and brought monumental changes for America and African Americans in particular. Today as millions celebrate his birthday, Illinois civic leader, Dr. Robert Renteria reflects on Dr. King's achievements.
— Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Robert Renteria
Martin Luther King, Jr. was an Atlanta minister and community leader who was an integral part of the 1960's national human and economic rights movements. He challenged policies and legislation that was not in the interest of all people. As the result, segregation laws that denied black people access to public restrooms, water fountains, and other facilities were found unconstitutional. King also helped pass landmark legislation at the federal level including the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In Jan. 2013, Renteria became the first Latino to receive two national Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. awards for excellence in his work in anti-violence education, youth initiatives, community leadership, and diversity. A decade later, he says the same concerns that weighed on America in 2013, and even when Dr. King, Jr. was alive, continue to exist.
"Dr. King, Jr.'s message encouraged peace, social equity, education, and jobs for all without division and the country is not there,” explained Renteria. “We should not be about blue states and red states but rather the United States, one nation under God. It's my job to help make Dr. King's vision a reality while I am still alive.”
Fran Briggs, Publicist to Dr. Renteria stated that "Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made remarkable strides toward eradicating racial injustice, economic injustice, and systemic inequities. However, as long as there are social disparities and exclusion among marginalized populations, his dream is not fully realized. The direction forward requires a collaborative effort. Dr. Renteria is committed to working towards this end."
Heralded for his effectiveness to transcend culture, he reaches youth from different backgrounds and countries. He has worked with community leaders for more than a decade on behalf of human and civil rights.
Dr. Renteria addresses youth issues through his Barrio Foundation by using the Barrio bilingual book series, and academic-based and faith-based curricula to inspire, motivate, and teach teens and at-risk youth. He says youth make better life choices when offered effective teaching tools and anti-violence initiatives.
ABOUT DR. ROBERT RENTERIA
Dr. Robert Renteria is a civic leader and spokesman for From the Barrio Foundation, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization based in Aurora, IL. The foundation donates academic and faith-inspired curricula which address social and emotional learning (SEL). On January 15, 2013, he was honored by Reverend Jesse Jackson's coalition, PUSH Excel on January 15, 2013, in Chicago, Illinois. Then on Saturday, January 26, 2013, he received his second Dr. King award from Chicago's Illinois Commission on Diversity and Human Relations (ICDHR). Dr. Renteria tributes RX Water, World Boxing Council (WBC), and Papa John's pizza. He says they all play a very important role in his mission and put humanity, hope, and community before business. For speaking engagements, appearances and more information, visit www.fromthebarrio.com, or call 312.933.5619.
Fran Briggs
eMediaCampaigns!
+1 928-275-1342
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn