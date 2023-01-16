Fatty Acids Market Size Expected To Reach $123.61 Billion By 2027

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fatty acids market. As per TBRC’s fatty acids market forecast, the fatty acids market size is predicted to reach a value of $123.61 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the fatty acids market is due to the rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fatty acids market share. Major players in the fatty acids market include BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke Dsm Nv, Enzymotec Ltd.,

Trending Fatty Acids Market Trend

Due to rising awareness regarding health, omega fatty acid supplements are increasingly being used. Omega fatty acids are present extensively in fish oils and are vital ingredients for the human body. Omega-3 supplements can help relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and can also be used as dietary supplements or medicinal supplements. The use of Omega-3 fatty acids and Omega-6 fatty acids helps to combat diseases and improve cardiovascular health, promote healthy metabolism, reduce pain and inflammation in joints, increase optimal brain function, etc. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people in the world die every year due to cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, rising awareness regarding health issues, especially for heart diseases, is expected to drive the market for fatty acids.

Fatty Acids Market Segments

• By Product Type: Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Saturated Fatty Acids

• By Form: Oil, Capsule, Syrup, Powder

• By Source: Vegetable Oils, Marine, Nuts and Seeds, Soy and Soy Products

• By End User Industry: Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care, Soap and Detergent, Oilfield, Rubber and Plastic, Lubricants, Other End-user Industries

• By Geography: The global fatty acids market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fatty acids are carboxylic acids that act as energy for muscles, the heart, and other organs as building blocks for fats in the human body and also as an agent that manages inflammation in the body. Fatty acids comprise a straight chain of an even number of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms along the length of the chain and at one end of the chain and a carboxyl group (COOH) at the other end.

Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fatty Acids Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fatty acids market size, drivers and trends, fatty acids market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and fatty acids market growth across geographies. The fatty acids market analysis helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

