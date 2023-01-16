Acterys Successfully Completes the SOC 2 Compliance Audit

Acterys successfully secures SOC 2 compliance

The leading xP&A solutions provider has leveled up its security protocols by completing the SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 compliance audit.

NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, a leading CPM and xP&A software solutions provider, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Acterys provides enterprise-level security for customers’ data secured in the Acterys systems.

Acterys was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type I audit report demonstrates to Acterys’ current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

“Acterys is built on the four foundational pillars: Fast, Effective, Smart, and Secure. Successfully completing the SOC 2 compliance audit is a huge step toward further strengthening the security aspect of our platform’s foundation,” Martin Kratky, CEO & Founder at Acterys. “It gives our customers even greater confidence that their critical data is handled with the highest level of breach-proof security and compliance protocols.”

With these advanced security standards safeguarding customers’ data, Acterys continues to deliver unparalleled reporting, planning, and analytics solutions in popular front-end interfaces, like Tableau, Power BI & Excel. Complemented with a robust backend data infrastructure in Azure/SQL, it offers connectivity to any data source, automated data integration & modeling, and allows setting up workflows to automatically refresh data – something that solutions like PowerApps are unable to do easily.

Aside from SOC 2 compliance, Acterys’ solutions are protected by other vital security measures. These measures include but are not limited to multi-factor authentication, automated detection and responsive technology for enhanced cybersecurity, measures for penetration testing and disaster recovery for business continuity, and other key measures for continuous compliance to mitigate all forms of risks for customers.

About Prescient Assurance

Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services, which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies.

For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/