Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Vermillion Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit FFR
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Athens Hocking Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Lakota Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Rocky River City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Orange City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Solon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Defiance Defiance City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Wyoming City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Sylvania City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning ABC Water and Storm Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Oakwood City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Preble Village of Gratis
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit IPA
Preble County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland North Central State College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Village of South Salem
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Terra Community College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca New Riegel Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit University of Akron Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Bucks Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Union Council for Union County Families
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

