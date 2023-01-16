Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Vermillion Township

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit FFR

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Educational Service Center

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Ashtabula County School Financing District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Audited as Part of Primary Government Athens Hocking Technical College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Butler Lakota Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Rocky River City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Orange City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Solon City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Defiance Defiance City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Washington Court House City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Capital High School

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga West Geauga Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Wyoming City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Buckeye Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Central Ohio Technical College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Sylvania City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning ABC Water and Storm Water District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Technical College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Oakwood City School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Ottawa Lake Erie Shores and Islands

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Mid County Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Preble Village of Gratis

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit IPA

Preble County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Richland North Central State College

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Village of South Salem

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Sandusky Terra Community College

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca New Riegel Local School District

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Shelby Western Ohio Computer Organization

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County Schools Council of Governments

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Summit University of Akron Foundation

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Bucks Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Union Council for Union County Families

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

