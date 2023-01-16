Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Council of Allen County Schools Health Benefits Consortium
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Vermillion Township
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula County School Financing District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Lakota Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Rocky River City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Orange City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Solon City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Defiance
|Defiance City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital High School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|West Geauga Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Wyoming City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Buckeye Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Sylvania City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|ABC Water and Storm Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Technical College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Oakwood City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Lake Erie Shores and Islands
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Village of Gratis
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Preble County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|North Central State College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Village of South Salem
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Terra Community College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|New Riegel Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Western Ohio Computer Organization
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark County Schools Council of Governments
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|University of Akron Foundation
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Bucks Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Union
|Council for Union County Families
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.