Global ECommerce Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “ECommerce Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the e-commerce market. As per TBRC’s e-commerce market forecast, the global e-commerce market size is expected to grow to $4,902.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.4%.

The growth in the e-commerce market is due to rising internet penetration and the growing use of smartphones. North America region is expected to hold the largest e-commerce market share. Major players in the e-commerce market include Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., Suning Commerce Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Walmart Inc.

Trending ECommerce Market Trend

Increasing government and companies’ initiatives to promote e-commerce sales is a leading trend in the e-commerce market.

ECommerce Market Segments

• By Model Type: Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)

• By Payment Mode: Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Cash Payments, Other Payment Modes

• By Application: Home Appliances, Clothing and footwear, Books, Cosmetics, Baby Goods, Groceries, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global e-commerce market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The e-commerce market consists of sales of merchandise such as apparel, electronics, furniture, books, cosmetics, and other products through online channels. This industry includes e-commerce and m-commerce companies that offer home delivery services. The sales transaction between the retailers and their customers is typically done through the use of information technology, including the telephone and the internet, and the delivery of merchandise is typically done through the mail or couriers. The e-commerce industry also includes direct mailers who are selling their merchandise and retail through online websites.

ECommerce Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The ECommerce Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights and ecommerce market analysis on ecommerce market outlook, e-commerce global market size, drivers and trends, e-commerce global market major players, ecommerce global market share and competitors' revenues, market positioning, and ecommerce global market growth across geographies.

