Engineering Services Market Size Expected To Reach $1316 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Engineering Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the engineering services market. As per TBRC’s engineering services market forecast, the global engineering services market size is expected to grow to $1,316.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The growth in the engineering services market is due to steady economic growth in developed and developing countries. North America region is expected to hold the largest engineering services market share. Major players in the engineering services market include Tata Consulting Services (TCS), Infosys, WorleyParsons, Deaton Engineering, Inc., Aricent Group.

The increasing popularity and adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across the globe is the latest trend in the engineering services market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of inter-related devices enabling the transmission of data over a wide range of networks. IoT enables continuous innovations in real-time data analytics, design, and development products and helps businesses grow at a faster pace. Engineering service providers are increasingly using industrial IoT to improve and optimise their production processes with better energy usage, resource allocation, and asset management.

Engineering Services Market Segments

• By Type: Civil Engineering Services, Environmental Engineering Services, Construction Engineering Services, Mechanical Engineering Services, Other Engineering Services

• By End User: Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare Sector, Aerospace, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Energy & Utilities, Other End Users

• By Engineering Disciplines: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Piping and Structural Engineering

• By Delivery Model: Offshore, Onsite

• By Geography: The global engineering services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Engineering services can provide extensive consultation to a company needing expert advice and solutions. Engineering services firms can accept the project and work on evaluating, designing, simulating, and testing the product.

