Across the Ocean Shipping taking a stand at Intermodal 2023

Across the Ocean Shipping (ATOS) is an international freight forwarding company

Shipping containers awaiting freight transportation

Across the Oceans Shipping, attends Intermodal South America 2023 – the largest logistics, intralogistics, cargo transport and trade event in the Americas

We’re looking forward to attending Intermodal and the associated seminar programs and bringing back ideas for real-world solutions to enhance the client services at ATOS.”
— ATOS CEO and managing director, David Aherne.
MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia’s leading freight forwarder, Across the Oceans Shipping (ATOS), has announced its attendance at Intermodal South America 2023 – the largest logistics, intralogistics, cargo transport, and foreign trade event in the Americas. The show will be held at São Paulo Expo, Brazil, from 28 February to 2 March 2023. ATOS will be a co-exhibitor in partnership with United Nations, an exclusive group of independent freight forwarder, trading and logistics companies.

The 2023 Intermodal – its 27th event – hosts more than 500 exhibitor brands over 40,000 square metres of exhibition space. Attracting more than 40,000 qualified visitors over its three days, Intermodal is presented in an innovative hybrid format, combining its physical edition with real-time digital actions.

“For our industry, this is the world’s biggest stage, and yet – possibly because of distance – very few freight forwarders from Australia attend,” said Across the Ocean Shipping CEO and managing director, David Aherne. “Exhibiting in partnership with United Nations ensures us high visibility while delivering myriad opportunities for further developing international partnerships, and fostering new connections industry-wide.”

According to Aherne, though, one of the main points of the fair is that it provides a platform for exploring innovations and solutions in sustainable technologies which can be passed to the market. “Our presence at Intermodal 2023 shows the world that we are a truly global logistics company as well as being an industry leader in Australia,” he said.

ENDS

About Across the Ocean Shipping

Across the Ocean Shipping (ATOS) is an international freight forwarding company based in Australia. With offices located also in the USA and Netherlands, ATOS provides its clients with effective logistic solutions for all of their international shipping needs.

