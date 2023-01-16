PANZERA Launches New Aquamarine 36 – The Company’s First Women’s Watch Collection
We are proud to introduce the Aquamarine 36, our first women's watch that combines style, function and durability into one stunning timepiece.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PANZERA is delighted to announce the launch of its first ever dedicated ladies watch, the Aquamarine 36. This elegant and luxurious timepiece is the perfect addition to the PANZERA range and will provide women with an exquisite timepiece that is both stylish and sophisticated.
— Mr Andrew Herman
Mr Andrew Herman, Global Marketing Director at PANZERA said, “We are proud to introduce the Aquamarine 36, our first women's watch that combines style, function and durability into one stunning timepiece. This watch is perfect for women who value both style and function. And we believe that this watch will be a treasured addition to any woman's watch collection”.
The Aquamarine 36 is a timeless classic that has been designed with the modern woman in mind. The watch has a stainless-steel case and is adorned with radiant Swarovski crystals, adding a touch of luxury to the watch.
Water-resistant up to 100 meters, the Aquamarine 36 is suitable for swimming or snorkeling and has scratch-resistant sapphire crystal ensuring your watch will look as beautiful as the day you received it for years to come.
At the heart of the Aquamarine 36 is an extremely accurate Swiss Ronda 515 quartz movement. This movement has a monthly accuracy of less than 10 seconds and a battery life of 3 years, so your watch is always ready to wear.
“PANZERA is committed to creating watches that are not only stylish but also functional. The Aquamarine 36 is the perfect example of this commitment, with its sleek design and high-performance features”, said Mr Herman.
The new Aquamarine 36 is now available via the PANZERA website with worldwide delivery.
For more information view the Aquamarine 36 page. (https://www.panzera.shop/a36/)
ABOUT PANZERA
PANZERA was conceived in 2009 by two founding partners from Sydney Australia, inspired to create contemporary versions of classic, “vintage style” mens watches.
The original design objective was to capture the soul of classic watches and incorporate contemporary features – from revised size, clearer dial designs, through to the latest mechanical movements, case materials and modern-day functions. All whilst being accessible to a larger number of people at a sensible price point.
The first PANZERA watch model to be produced was the Flieger 47 in 2010 and was an accurate homage to the original 1930’s “Flieger” pilot watch.
Since these early days, PANZERA progressed to creating its own new and contemporary designs and the brand has grown exponentially.
PANZERA has now sold more than 200,000 watches into more than 100 countries around the world.
Learn about PANZERA at https://www.panzera.shop/
