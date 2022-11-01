Australian watch brand PANZERA partners with Landeron Swiss Movements to create the Aquamarine 40 Swiss watch.

Aquamarine Swiss 40 Blue Dial Aquamarine Swiss 40 Case Back Aquamarine Swiss 40 White Dial

The Aquamarine Swiss 40 was launched to PANZERA Club Members in October and the first assembly run was over-subscribed within 2 weeks.

We are very excited to announce that our new PANZERA Aquamarine Swiss 40 range, hand assembled in our workshop in Ticino Switzerland, will feature a Landeron Cal. L24 Swiss movement.” — Andrew Herman

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- PANZERA is excited to introduce the new Aquamarine Swiss 40 . This new model complements the Aquamarine Swiss Chronograph in their flagship collection of premium Swiss Made mechanical watches.With deep roots in the Swiss automatic watch industry since 1873, Landeron has an impressive pedigree as a Swiss movement manufacturer. Being associated with numerous luxury Swiss watch brands, the Landeron Cal. 48 two-pusher chronograph is one of the world’s most popular watch movements ever made with more than 3.5 million produced between 1937 and 1970.Mr Andrew Herman, co-founder of PANZERA says “with such a distinguished history in Swiss watch movements, we are very excited to announce that our new PANZERA Aquamarine Swiss 40 range, hand assembled in our workshop in Ticino Switzerland, will feature a Landeron Cal. L24 Swiss movement as the beating heart inside every timepiece.”As PANZERA’s first 40mm automatic watch model, the slim and classical design is suitable to wear under the sleeve of a dress shirt and suit, yet durable enough to wear for any rigorous activity.“An important specification of the Aquamarine Swiss 40 is although it is a smaller 40mm size and styled to be worn as a luxury dress watch, it must still maintain a rugged look with 200m water resistance to fit the DNA of the PANZERA Aquamarine mens watch range”, stated Mr Herman.Each Aquamarine Swiss 40 is hand assembled in Switzerland using the accurate and durable Landeron Cal. L24 Swiss mechanical automatic movement, 316L solid stainless-steel case with 200M water resistance and sapphire scratch proof glass.With a selection of quick release solid link stainless steel, as well as premium Italian rubber and leather straps, the watch can be dressed up or down in seconds to match the occasion or choice of wardrobe.The Aquamarine 40 Swiss watch is a luxurious timepiece that can be worn anywhere, anytime, and on any occasion.Pre-orders are available now at 50% off the full online retail price. Due to very limited availability of this individually handcrafted timepiece, this current pre-order offer will only be offered on 300 pieces for delivery in early 2023.For more information, please visit the Aquamarine Swiss 40 page ( https://www.panzera.shop/swiss-watch/ ).ABOUT PANZERAPANZERA was conceived in 2009 by two founding partners from Sydney Australia, inspired to create contemporary versions of classic, “vintage style” mens watches.The original design objective was to capture the soul of classic watches and incorporate contemporary features – from revised size, clearer dial designs, through to the latest mechanical movements, case materials and modern-day functions. All whilst being accessible to a larger number of people at a sensible price point.The first PANZERA watch model to be produced was the Flieger 47 in 2010 and was an accurate homage to the original 1930’s “Flieger” pilot watch.Since these early days, PANZERA progressed to creating its own new and contemporary designs and the brand has grown exponentially.PANZERA has now sold more than 200,000 watches into more than 100 countries around the world. https://www.panzera.shop/ ).

The PANZERA Aquamarine Swiss 40 is hand assembled in our Ticino workshop in Switzerland.