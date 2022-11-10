Global Watch Brand PANZERA Launches A New Quartz Chronograph Dive Watch.

About

PANZERA was conceived in 2009 by two founding partners from Sydney Australia, inspired to create contemporary versions of classic, “vintage style” mens watches. The original design objective was to capture the soul of classic watches and incorporate contemporary features – from revised size, clearer dial designs, through to the latest mechanical movements, case materials and modern-day functions. All whilst being accessible to a larger number of people at a sensible price point. The first PANZERA watch model to be produced was the Flieger 47 in 2010 and was an accurate homage to the original 1930’s “Flieger” pilot watch. Since these early days, PANZERA progressed to creating its own new and contemporary designs and the brand has grown exponentially. PANZERA has now sold more than 200,000 watches into more than 100 countries around the world. Learn about PANZERA here (https://www.panzera.shop).

