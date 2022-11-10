Global Watch Brand PANZERA Launches A New Quartz Chronograph Dive Watch.
The Aquamarine 45 Quartz Chronograph is the latest instalment for PANZERA that rounds out their Quartz Chronograph watches.
This special offer makes the Aquamarine Quartz Chronograph one of the best value dive watches available today.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding to their range of high quality quartz chronograph watches the Aquamarine 45 Quartz Chronograph is the third quartz chronograph watch introduced by PANZERA and the first quartz chronograph watch under their Aquamarine collection.
“This complements the Aquamarine collection by adding a quartz chronograph to the range for the first time. The Aquamarine 45 Quartz Chronograph joins our range of quartz chronograph watches that includes the Flieger 46 Quartz Chronograph and the Time Master 45 Quartz Chronograph”, said Mr Andrew Herman, Global Sales Director at PANZERA.
The A45Q is handcrafted and built for adventure on or below the ocean waves. Whether at the office, a bar after work, sailing on, or diving deep below the oceans, the Aquamarine Quartz Chronograph is the perfect versatile timepiece.
At the heart of the Aquamarine Quartz Chronograph is an accurate and robust Japanese Miyota Quartz (Cal.6S21) Chronograph movement, featuring a unique sweeping Chronograph seconds hand that measures down to 1/4 of a second. It is encased in a solid 316L stainless steel case with screw down crown and Sapphire scratch-proof crystal. Its crisp oversized dial and hands with Super LumiNova luminous coating make it easy to read in any conditions.
Mr Herman continues, “Like the Aquamarine 45 automatic watches this new model shares the 200M water resistance and a rugged contemporary design. Featuring the addition of an accurate two sub dial chronograph”.
The 45mm design is built tough and can withstand extreme activities for a watch that includes, diving, sailing, golfing, mountain biking or anything else you can throw at it. Built with a rare combination of stylish design and durability it is an exceptionally versatile timepiece; for both high action activities or formal occasions.
PANZERA is currently offering a special 50% OFF introductory Black Friday pricing for the month of November ONLY.
“This special offer makes the Aquamarine Quartz Chronograph one of the best value dive watches available today. With all taxes and duties included, free 5 day DHL Express worldwide delivery, 30 day satisfaction guarantee and a 2 Year International Warranty, this is the perfect time to purchase an exceptional timepiece as a gift for yourself, family, friends or employees as we approach the gift giving season”, said Mr Herman.
For more information view the Aquamarine 45 Quartz Chronograph page. (https://www.panzera.shop/a45q-quartz-chronograph)
ABOUT PANZERA
PANZERA was conceived in 2009 by two founding partners from Sydney Australia, inspired to create contemporary versions of classic, “vintage style” mens watches.
The original design objective was to capture the soul of classic watches and incorporate contemporary features – from revised size, clearer dial designs, through to the latest mechanical movements, case materials and modern-day functions. All whilst being accessible to a larger number of people at a sensible price point.
The first PANZERA watch model to be produced was the Flieger 47 in 2010 and was an accurate homage to the original 1930’s “Flieger” pilot watch.
Since these early days, PANZERA progressed to creating its own new and contemporary designs and the brand has grown exponentially.
PANZERA has now sold more than 200,000 watches into more than 100 countries around the world.
Learn about PANZERA at https://www.panzera.shop/.
