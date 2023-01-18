EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema Announce Strategic Partnership
This Strategic Partnership will enable EMMA International and Thema to Increase Their Geographical Offerings for the Medical Device Industry
At EMMA International, we are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Thema to expand our service offerings in the EU market.”BINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, January 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with Thema, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company. The goal of this strategic partnership is to expand geographical offerings to companies operating in the life sciences regulated space.
“At EMMA International, we are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Thema to expand our service offerings in the EU market. This strategic partnership will expand resource offerings to our clients. Together, EMMA International and THEMA bring a wealth of knowledge in regulatory affairs, quality management and product development to the medical device industry,” stated Kira Jabri, COO.
“Through this partnership we can support Manufacturers expand in the target markets by analyzing their needs, being of help in solving their issues and providing them with the most accurate service within the US and the EU landscape, whether it means providing Local Representative or auditing services or through regulatory strategic support. EMMA International has been able to reach this goal and I believe their staff has put together something we can all rely on. Thanks to them we can now help our clients face the QA/RA challenges in the US market more confidently.” stated Marisa Testa, CEO of Thema.
Through this strategic partnership, EMMA International and Thema will be able to expand their network and capabilities to support manufacturers around the globe.
About EMMA International
EMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval. For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/
About Thema
Thema is an Italian-based QA/RA consultancy company that provides strategic and operative services to companies operating in the Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostic field. With more than 15 years of experience, Thema has achieved hundreds of goals globally as MDR/IVDR certifications, EU/non-EU Authorized Representative appointments and international applications. www.thema-med.com
Kira Jabri
EMMA International Consulting Group
+1 248-987-4497
kira.jabri@emmainternational.com
