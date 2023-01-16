Nominations Open for 2023 Flight Instructor Hall of Fame
The Hall of Fame award highlights the important role flight instructors play as a foundation for the safety of the national air transportation system.”KALAMAZOO, MICH., USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations for 2023 Flight Instructor Hall of Fame inductees are now open and will be accepted until April 1, 2023. Administered by the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI), Flight Instructor Hall of Fame inductees exemplify individuals who have made significant contributions to aviation education and flight instruction while also reflecting credit upon themselves and their profession.
— NAFI
The Hall of Fame award highlights the important role flight instructors play as a foundation for the safety of the national air transportation system. NAFI does not take part in the judging; it merely oversees the process.
“It is important to note that the Flight Instructor Hall of Fame is not a NAFI award, rather we administer the program on behalf of the entire aviation and flight training community,’ said NAFI Director of Program Development and Hall of Fame Administrator John Niehaus. “To maintain the integrity of the program, the judges represent a wide array of aviation professionals,” he added.
The Flight Instructor Hall of Fame judges include:
Greg Brown, retired U.S. Marine Corps aviator and current director of education and training services at the Helicopter Association International
Col. Julie Tizard, retired U.S. Air Force instructor and former Part 121 instructor pilot
Tom Turner, Executive Director of the American Bonanza Society Air Safety Foundation and former Hall of Fame inductee
Britney Tough, board member of Women in Aviation, extremely experienced and talented flight instructor
Barry Schiff, former Part 121 instructor pilot, celebrated AOPA author, and former Hall of Fame inductee
To learn more about the Hall of Fame award program, visit https://nafinet.org/flight-instructor-hall-of-fame. For direct access to the application, click here Flight Instructor Hall of Fame Nomination form 1-31-22.pdf (nafinet.org).
For more information contact:
Hall of Fame Administrator John Niehaus
Telephone: 586-747-3496
Email: jniehaus@nafinet.org
About the National Association of Flight Instructors
NAFI is the premier association of flight instructors in the world, with nearly 7,000 members. Its members relish being a part of the flight instruction community and benefiting from NAFI educational content, publications and programs. The association is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the profession of flight instruction through education, mentorship, and advocacy. The association is guided by the pursuit of aviation safety and the notion that better flight instructors train safer pilots. For more information on NAFI go to Welcome to the National Association of Flight Instructors (nafinet.org).
Jim Gregory for NAFI
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here